Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
MICHIGAN STATE
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MSU 15th; U-M 8th In Initial AP CFP Poll

In the first Associated Press (AP) college football media poll, released on Monday, Michigan State is rated 15th while arch-rival and defending Big Ten champion Michigan is rated 8th. Alabama (head coach Nick Saban, pictured) is ranked number 1, while Ohio State is rated 2nd. Defending national champion Georgia is...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Man Freed After Wrongful Conviction Gives Away $25K In Gas

A man who spent eight years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit hosted a free gas giveaway in Detroit. Davontae Sanford Says Giving Back Is What His Life Is About Now. When Davontae Sanford was 14-years-old he was arrested for a quadruple homicide while standing outside his home in his pajamas a few blocks from the crime scene. On the advice of his attorney, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 37 years.
DETROIT, MI
