ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man convicted of murder in Midland who has been on death row since 2003 is now in custody for capital murder in Harrison County. Clinton Lee Young III has been charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Doyle Douglas while trying to rob him on Nov. 25, 2001, according to the Harrison County grand jury indictment.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Son of Tyler pastor convicted of stealing from elderly arrested

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video was produced in May. The son of Rev. Jerome Milton who pleaded guilty last week to stealing from an elderly couple, his former church and a local nonprofit has been arrested in connection with the elderly theft case. Jerome Anthony Milton,...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Mccoy, TX
County
Upshur County, TX
Upshur County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Gilmer, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Details of Murder Suspect Arrest in Edwards Street Death Investigation

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that Bowie County has made an arrest in the murder investigation from the Edwards Street death investigation in Texarkana, Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 21, is in the Bi-State Jail waiting for extradition to the Arkansas side of the line. Press Release:. The ongoing death...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSST Radio

HCSO: Sulphur Springs Man Caught Hauling A Stolen Trailer

A 36-year-old Sulphur Springs man was caught hauling with a stolen trailer Monday evening, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies were made aware from a person they considered a credible source that the man was in possession of a stolen trailer, as well as a possible location, deputies wrote in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTAL

Marshall man charged in fiery fatal wrong-way Greenwood crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man just out of the hospital is now behind bars in Caddo Parish, charged in connection with a fiery wrong-way crash in May that killed one man and injured two others. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Stephen Stasny was arrested...
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Byrd
txktoday.com

Arrest Made in Edward Street Shooting

The ongoing death investigation in the 1600 block of Edwards Street began around 8:05 this morning. The victim has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., a twenty-seven-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas. Due to the facts in the case, obtained by Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, a Capital Murder Warrant has been...
TEXARKANA, AR
CBS19

Tyler woman arrested in connection with fatal 2021 Rusk County wreck

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman has been jailed in connection with a Rusk County wreck in February last year that killed a 23-year-old Henderson man. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 24, was booked into the Smith County Jail Friday on a criminally negligent homicide charge in connection with the Feb. 27, 2021 death of Jose Gustavo Servin.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 32-year-old Zachary Allen Wheeler of Henderson on a warrant for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. They are holding him on a $20,000 bond. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Bianca Haynes of Monticello on an Ouachita County Arkansas warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. She is in Titus County Jail without bond.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
KLTV

Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘They’re outside with big guns’: Neighbors had arguments leading up to Longview shooting that killed teen, police says

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A deadly Longview shooting that claimed the life of a teenager was the result of several arguments between neighbors, according to a Longview Police Department affidavit. Police responded to the shooting on Aug. 8 at the Preserve Apartments, where Rahsaan Jefferson was killed. He was an incoming Longview High School freshman. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
inforney.com

Smith County Sheriff's Office locates missing man

A 63-year-old man who wandered off from his family Sunday was located the next day after being declared missing, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found at a residence on Highway 110 on Monday. He went missing when...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
EDGEWOOD, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy