KLTV
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man convicted of murder in Midland who has been on death row since 2003 is now in custody for capital murder in Harrison County. Clinton Lee Young III has been charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Doyle Douglas while trying to rob him on Nov. 25, 2001, according to the Harrison County grand jury indictment.
Son of Tyler pastor convicted of stealing from elderly arrested
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video was produced in May. The son of Rev. Jerome Milton who pleaded guilty last week to stealing from an elderly couple, his former church and a local nonprofit has been arrested in connection with the elderly theft case. Jerome Anthony Milton,...
Tyler gang member sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison for firearm violation
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler gang member has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Brandon Deshun Hawkins, 36, was sentenced to 37 months Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm last September.
Argument, threats led to fatal shooting of Longview 14-year-old, document shows
LONGVIEW, Texas — An argument between the victim’s aunt and the suspect’s sister led to the fatal shooting this past week of an incoming Longview High School freshman, documents in the case show. Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, was booked Thursday into Gregg County Jail in the Aug....
texarkanafyi.com
Details of Murder Suspect Arrest in Edwards Street Death Investigation
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that Bowie County has made an arrest in the murder investigation from the Edwards Street death investigation in Texarkana, Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 21, is in the Bi-State Jail waiting for extradition to the Arkansas side of the line. Press Release:. The ongoing death...
HCSO: Sulphur Springs Man Caught Hauling A Stolen Trailer
A 36-year-old Sulphur Springs man was caught hauling with a stolen trailer Monday evening, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies were made aware from a person they considered a credible source that the man was in possession of a stolen trailer, as well as a possible location, deputies wrote in arrest reports.
East Texas police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are looking for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in several catalytic converter thefts. The crimes happened in Mount Pleasant. Officials have pictures of the car they believe is connected to the thefts. The car does not have a front plate and is a four-door sedan from […]
KTAL
Marshall man charged in fiery fatal wrong-way Greenwood crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man just out of the hospital is now behind bars in Caddo Parish, charged in connection with a fiery wrong-way crash in May that killed one man and injured two others. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Stephen Stasny was arrested...
Former Texas peace officer, convicted serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
txktoday.com
Arrest Made in Edward Street Shooting
The ongoing death investigation in the 1600 block of Edwards Street began around 8:05 this morning. The victim has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., a twenty-seven-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas. Due to the facts in the case, obtained by Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, a Capital Murder Warrant has been...
Tyler woman arrested in connection with fatal 2021 Rusk County wreck
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman has been jailed in connection with a Rusk County wreck in February last year that killed a 23-year-old Henderson man. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 24, was booked into the Smith County Jail Friday on a criminally negligent homicide charge in connection with the Feb. 27, 2021 death of Jose Gustavo Servin.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 32-year-old Zachary Allen Wheeler of Henderson on a warrant for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. They are holding him on a $20,000 bond. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Bianca Haynes of Monticello on an Ouachita County Arkansas warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. She is in Titus County Jail without bond.
KLTV
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
‘They’re outside with big guns’: Neighbors had arguments leading up to Longview shooting that killed teen, police says
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A deadly Longview shooting that claimed the life of a teenager was the result of several arguments between neighbors, according to a Longview Police Department affidavit. Police responded to the shooting on Aug. 8 at the Preserve Apartments, where Rahsaan Jefferson was killed. He was an incoming Longview High School freshman. […]
Houston County, TX Couple Guilty In Murder For Hire Plot
We have an update to a story we told you about a few months ago.. A Grapeland, Texas couple according to federal officials, traveled up to Tyler to contract a hit man to kill someone. Instead of paying the hit man, they are going to be paying the price of time in federal prison soon.
Texas Rangers arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive out of Rains County
UPDATE — Around 5 p.m., Sean Alsip was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Alsip was taken to the Rains County Jail without incident. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that they say could be armed and […]
Smith County pastor accused of stealing from elderly couple, sentenced to 10 years probation
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County pastor accused of stealing from an elderly couple in 2021 pleaded guilty to theft charges on Friday. Jerome Milton, 66, pleaded guilty to two theft of property charges greater or equal to $30,000 or less than $150,000. One of the charges specified the theft was against an elderly […]
Clinton Young, former death row inmate, arrested while in Mississippi 'for same offense'
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Former death row inmate Clinton Young has been arrested again, according to the Clinton Young Foundation. According to the foundation's website, prosecutors obtained a second indictment in Harrison County, Texas. Young was arrested in Mississippi while working a "court approved job." The foundation released the...
inforney.com
Smith County Sheriff's Office locates missing man
A 63-year-old man who wandered off from his family Sunday was located the next day after being declared missing, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found at a residence on Highway 110 on Monday. He went missing when...
KLTV
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
