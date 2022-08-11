MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Bonus Match 5
08-20-22-35-38, Bonus: 16
(eight, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Bonus: sixteen)
Cash4Life
02-07-13-20-52, Cash Ball: 2
(two, seven, thirteen, twenty, fifty-two; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000
MultiMatch
23-33-34-35-36-41
(twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $2,100,000
Pick 3 Evening
3-5-3
(three, five, three)
Pick 3 Midday
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
Pick 4 Evening
8-2-5-6
(eight, two, five, six)
Pick 4 Midday
4-8-9-5
(four, eight, nine, five)
Pick 5 Evening
0-0-9-2-9
(zero, zero, nine, two, nine)
Pick 5 Midday
7-4-7-1-6
(seven, four, seven, one, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
