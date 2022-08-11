ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

How Race Affects Your Credit Score

When looking at the numbers, you can't ignore the racial disparity in credit scores. Rates of subprime credit scores in majority-Black, Hispanic and Native American communities are at least 1.5 times higher than in majority-white communities, according to a 2022 report from the Urban Institute, a nonprofit think tank. FICO defines subprime as poor or fair credit scores that fall below 670.
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CNET

Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money

The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit

Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation

A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
Kiplinger

3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
