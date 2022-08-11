Read full article on original website
Who owns your credit score? Not you
The data is often wrong, especially post-Covid, and it is being used now more than ever before by a host of industries that go way beyond banks.
US News and World Report
How Race Affects Your Credit Score
When looking at the numbers, you can't ignore the racial disparity in credit scores. Rates of subprime credit scores in majority-Black, Hispanic and Native American communities are at least 1.5 times higher than in majority-white communities, according to a 2022 report from the Urban Institute, a nonprofit think tank. FICO defines subprime as poor or fair credit scores that fall below 670.
Motley Fool
Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You
The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse
Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
CNBC
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits
The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
Stimulus Check Update: How To Check If You’re Eligible For Another Payment
Many Americans across the country are expecting that more stimulus funds will arrive in their bank accounts. The persistent financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as rising inflation connected to previous stimulus payments and ongoing problems with supply chains that the epidemic interrupted, are what drive the demand for additional payments.
CNET
Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money
The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
moneytalksnews.com
Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit
Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
In October, the Social Security Administration is likely to announce the largest increase in benefits in over 40 years.
Married or Divorced? Here's How It Will Affect Your Social Security
You could qualify for hundreds of dollars more per month.
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It...
200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation
A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. See: 10 Reasons You Should Claim...
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...
Which Bills Should You Pay Yearly Instead of Monthly?
Many people pay their bills on a monthly basis. However, some service providers and insurance companies offer bill payers the chance to make up-front payments. If you have the opportunity to do so,...
3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits
Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
Want a Bigger Social Security Check? You'll Have to Change 1 of These 4 Factors
These are all the ways you can control the size of your Social Security benefit.
Do You Lose SSDI When You Become Eligible for Social Security?
If you receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), you’ve probably worried at some point about losing benefits. After all, the application process is notoriously long and cumbersome. If you’re nearing retirement age, those fears may become more pronounced. So what exactly happens to your SSDI when you reach retirement age?
