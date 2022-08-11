CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police responded to Lumbert Mill Road, just north of Nye Road, early this morning after a caller heard a loud crash near his home. It turned out to be single vehicle crash into guardrails on both side of Lumbert Mill Road. All the airbags inside the vehicle had deployed from the force of the crash. The driver was nowhere to be found and the doors to vehicle were all locked. After a computer check, officers learned the registered owner of the vehicle lived a number of blocks away on James Otis Road. Officers located an adult male at the James Otis Road address and placed him under arrest for suspicion of drunk driving, negligent operation and leaving the scene… No further details were available at the time of this report… * The initial details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions and information on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post HN PHOTOS: Centerville male arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after allegedly leaving crash scene… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO