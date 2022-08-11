Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: Centerville male arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after allegedly leaving crash scene…
CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police responded to Lumbert Mill Road, just north of Nye Road, early this morning after a caller heard a loud crash near his home. It turned out to be single vehicle crash into guardrails on both side of Lumbert Mill Road. All the airbags inside the vehicle had deployed from the force of the crash. The driver was nowhere to be found and the doors to vehicle were all locked. After a computer check, officers learned the registered owner of the vehicle lived a number of blocks away on James Otis Road. Officers located an adult male at the James Otis Road address and placed him under arrest for suspicion of drunk driving, negligent operation and leaving the scene… No further details were available at the time of this report… * The initial details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions and information on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post HN PHOTOS: Centerville male arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after allegedly leaving crash scene… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
ABC6.com
Police: Man hits Euro at Phoenix in Fairhaven for smash and grab
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Fairhaven police said Thursday that a man smashed a window at Euro at Phoenix and stole a few things. Police said that the incident happened between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Investigators added that the man cut himself, likely on the arm or hand, and left...
fallriverreporter.com
One dead, one rescued by bystanders after fiery crash in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO — Chief Scott Lachance reports that the Attleboro Fire Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Attleboro Fire responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of South Avenue at West Street. Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and was fully engulfed in flames.
capecod.com
Hyannis man arrested on gun and drug charges following investigation
SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that last Friday, as the result of a their investigation, Michael Gregoire, 35, of Hyannis was arrested on drug and firearms charges. During the course of the investigation it was learned that Gregoire was selling crack cocaine and pressed counterfeit pills and was in the possession of multiple firearms.
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
capecod.com
Box truck overturns in Bourne
BOURNE – A crash resulted in a box truck overturning in Bourne. It happened shortly before 7 PM on Route 28 near the Otis Rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police looking for missing 20-year-old Hyannis woman
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for Alyssa Cormier, last Seen in Hyannis on July 18, 2022. Ms. Cormier is a white female, 20-years-old, who is 5’4″, 100 lbs. with blond hair and hazel eyes. If you have an information please contact Detective Jackson at 774-487-6354 or...
capecoddaily.com
At least three injured in head-on crash in Woods Hole
WOODS HOLE – At least three people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth about 6:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Woods Hole Road at Glendon Road. Four ambulances were called to the scene to treat and transport victims to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. The post At least three injured in head-on crash in Woods Hole appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Harwich Officials Wrestle with Road Safety on Route 28
HARWICH – Harwich town officials are looking to make the Route 28 corridor in Harwich Port safer as high vehicle volumes, poor lighting, and other traffic issues continue to pose challenges. Police Chief David Guillemette told select board members that the area sees congestion from ride-share services around closing...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Records offer window into FBI investigation
Executive session minutes obtained by The Times through an Open Meeting Law request allege that former Oak Bluffs Fire Chief John Rose “committed fraud,” something he adamantly denies. The minutes reflect the federal probe into the billing practices of the Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Department and aren’t detailed enough to indicate who in particular believes Rose was culpable of fraud. As The Times previously reported, the FBI began to burrow into the department in 2019. A grand jury was slated to convene in January of 2020. Other records recently obtained by The Times indicate several people testified before a federal grand jury.
Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony
A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
Inquirer and Mirror
Restaurant worker dies in apparent drowning accident
(Aug. 11, 2022) Emmanuel Otoo, 32, died Sunday in an apparent drowning accident in a pool at 19 Evergreen Way, leaving the island’s restaurant community, as well as his friends and family, devastated. Otoo had worked at Proprietors since his arrival on Nantucket in 2013, according to owner Orla...
Lightning strike sets Cape Cod fishing boat on fire, damages sailboat, officials say
A lightning strike caused damage to two Cape Cod boats Tuesday, including setting one on fire, officials said. At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to Onset Harbor for a sailboat that was struck by lightning, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources said, adding that there was someone on board.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Boat collision off MV damages two vessels
Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
travelawaits.com
16 Scenic Stops Along The Beautiful Cape Cod Rail Trail
Walk, bike, or run — the Cape Cod Rail Trail (CCRT) is a beautiful way to see the real Cape Cod. It traverses through six towns (Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet). The week of July 4th is a time when Cape Cod, lovingly referred to as...
nbcboston.com
N. Attleborough Priest Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Investigation Into Alleged Misconduct
A North Attleborough priest has been placed on administrative leave for an investigation into alleged misconduct that does not involve a minor, according to a news release from the Diocese of Fall River. Reverend Rodney E. Thibault was placed on administrative leave by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, for the...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
Friday update out of Provincetown after sewer emergency remains in place
Crews worked endlessly through the night getting the vacuum line on Bradford Street up and running in Provincetown as the Cape Cod community is nearing the 24-hour mark of a sewer emergency. “We continue to make progress and we are moving in the right direction,” said Town Manager Alex Morse....
