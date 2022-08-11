ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horror fans possessed by praise for a cult favorite flick

Amidst a plethora of narratives within the horror genre, the demonic possession sub-genre is easily one of the most profitable. And while William Friedkin’s The Exorcist firmly placed the sub-genre in the spotlight, a handful of modern possession movies have kept eagle-eyed horror fans intrigued — including Scott Derrickson’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which is terrifyingly based on a true story.
‘Prey’ star reveals the unlikely way he was cast in an iconic role

Dane DiLiegro wasn’t told he’d be playing one of the most legendary monsters in film history. Instead, he was contacted on Instagram by special effects artist Alec Gillis “to be the reference guy for a design pitch on a project that they were working on in Canada.” That project was Prey, and DiLiegro is the latest human to play the Predator, the giant, ferocious space alien that has been scaring moviegoers since 1987. Unfortunately, he skipped the “long, arduous story” of how he went from Instagram pitch to pitching his legacy in cinema, but he did tell Screen Rant some of the details—and how grateful he is for the experience:
‘Andor’ star Diego Luna says Hollywood still dislikes accents

Diego Luna has the distinction of starring in one of the best expanded universe Star Wars movies ever: Rogue One. A perfect mix of fan service and compelling narrative, the movie was a smash and led to Luna’s upcoming project, Andor. One would think that with all his success,...
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner was rejected by Marvel three times

Although it may seem like Marvel doesn’t reject any idea, the studio rejected three of Jessica Gao’s pitches before she landed She-Hulk. Gao was speaking at the She-Hulk global press conference when she revealed these surprising stumbles in her MCU journey. However, she acknowledged that the upcoming Disney Plus series was the “right project,” and she’s grateful for the earlier rejections:
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Who is Reba McEntire dating?

Country singers often serenade with songs about love and heartbreakm and it makes it even easier if they have real-life experience to inspire their craft. Country singer and superstar Reba McEntire has definitely experienced heartbreak. She was first married in 1976 to Charlie Battles, famous steer-wrestling champion and rancher. They divorced in 1987. In 1989, Reba married her manager, Narvel Blackstock. The pair had a son together, Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock. They divorced in 2015 after 26 years of marriage.
‘Stranger Things’ fans trying really hard not to invest in this ‘DnD’ theory

The latest season of Stranger Things is still dominating conversations. Despite more than a month passing since the final episode’s airing, season four of the supernatural show weighs heavy on fans’ minds. In the penultimate season of the mega-popular show, it brought new characters and threats to light and left just enough of its story dangling to keep viewers hooked.
‘Prey’ star explains how he was sold on playing a huge alien hunter

Dane DiLiegro said that the catalyst for his new Predator were the keywords “feral,” “animalistic,” “wild,” and “primal.”. Those are what director Dan Trachtenberg used to inform DiLiegro’s portrayal of the iconic, dreads-wearing and dread-causing alien in Prey. This installment takes the Predator to the Comanche Nation in 1719, so the primeval setting required a primeval redesign of the ornery antagonist. As DiLiegro told Screen Rant, Predator went from a clunky wrestler to a sleek warrior:
A supernatural superhero thriller takes a dark turn on streaming

There’s no rule that says superhero stories need to be fast-paced, fun-filled, and candy-colored tales of costumed crimefighters, and you get the feeling that even prominent enemy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Martin Scorsese would have gotten a kick out of last year’s The Innocents. While not strictly...
Why hasn’t ‘The Batman 2’ been greenlit by Warner Bros yet?

One of the biggest movies to come out in 2022 was The Batman, and fans and critics alike praised the film. Robert Pattinson put his own take on the legendary DC character and did not disappoint. The plan that has been circling around is for Pattinson and director Matt Reeves to make another Batman trilogy that creates a Bat-verse separate from the DCEU.
‘Lost’ showrunner Damon Lindelof wants Marvel Studios to make fewer movies

Marvel Studios has announced many upcoming projects for Phases Five and Six, to the point where they have a release date timeline extending to the year 2025. Fans noticed this after they graphed the duration of every Marvel content per year. The MCU is now becoming a powerhouse with an ever-expanding world but there is also the question of accessibility, especially for those new to the franchise. And that seems to be the case for Lost and Watchmen showrunner, Damon Lindelof, who wants Marvel to release fewer movies.
A polarizing video game comedy uses cheat codes to crack the streaming Top 10

There’s a school of thought that believes the best video game movies are the ones that aren’t even based on existing console favorites, with the likes of Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji sequels, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Wreck-It Ralph, Free Guy, Crank and Ready Player One all making for a solid argument. Depending on which side of the divide you fall on, last year’s Hero Mode could be worthy of adding to the discussion, too.
‘She-Hulk’ director speaks out on those Jessica Jones rumors

When the Disney Plus series that eventually became She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was first announced, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans instantly placed Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones at the top of their cameo wish-list. After all, the rights to the street-level favorites had reverted back...
Lin-Manuel Miranda condemns the church that made the illegal Hamilton musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda has spoken about the illegal Hamilton production by The Door McAllen Church in Texas after clips of the musical were circulated on social media. Miranda posted a statement on Twitter, where he thanked everyone who reached out to him and notified him and his team about this “illegal and unauthorized” production. Miranda also shared a statement underneath his tweet from the Dramatists Guild, a national organization for those in the musical industry, who also called out the Texas church.
A bargain basement fantasy actioner sneaks up on the streaming charts

There’s no telling which titles have the potential to break out from the pack and find an unexpected new lease of life on-demand, but even the oracles would surely have failed to predict that The Huntress: Rune of the Dead would be among them. The Scandinavian combination of fantasy,...
MCU fans already happy to share how they’d rework and improve Phase Four

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nowhere near finished, but fans are already sharing how they’d rework and improve the various film and television titles to have rolled out to our screens since the post-Avengers: Endgame era began. Hindsight is almost always 20/20, and while it’s a...
Jamie Foxx already has plans for a ‘Day Shift’ franchise

Day Shift, the latest of this year’s swirling list of vampire features, just dropped onto Netflix earlier today, taking the floor-level bar of Morbius and hoisting it up to just above the knee, much like the first and only season of First Kill did earlier this year. Indeed, Day...
