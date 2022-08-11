Dane DiLiegro wasn’t told he’d be playing one of the most legendary monsters in film history. Instead, he was contacted on Instagram by special effects artist Alec Gillis “to be the reference guy for a design pitch on a project that they were working on in Canada.” That project was Prey, and DiLiegro is the latest human to play the Predator, the giant, ferocious space alien that has been scaring moviegoers since 1987. Unfortunately, he skipped the “long, arduous story” of how he went from Instagram pitch to pitching his legacy in cinema, but he did tell Screen Rant some of the details—and how grateful he is for the experience:

