BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has tagged an area of low pressure for a (very) low chance of additional development. As we roll into the weekend, this system will continue drifting westward in the Gulf of Mexico, eventually swirling into Texas. Widespread showers and storms are expected along the Gulf Coast through the weekend, with the potential for at least some minor flooding from Baytown to Corpus Christi.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO