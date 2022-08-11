Baltimore Weekend Events: Harry Potter Concert, Haitian Caribbean Festival, Baltimore Beat Celebration, and more

BALTIMORE -- In roughly one week, the We Give Black Fest will host its annual CLLCTIVLY event at West Covington Park in Baltimore. The three-day festival is aimed at highlighting black-led organizations and raising money. WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the event.Ahead of the festival, CLLCTIVGIVE is trying to draw up support from community members for funding. CLLCTIVGIVE is a central platform to donate money to more than 50 black-led organizations."When we launched in 2019, folks said, 'Why are you just focusing on black-led,'" CLLCTIVLY founder Jamye Wooten said. "When the pandemic hit, and the murder of George Floyd...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO