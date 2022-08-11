Read full article on original website
2 Persons Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fredericksburg (Fredericksburg, TX)
A news release from the Texas DPS states that a multi-vehicle crash took place on Thursday at 6.30 AM. The accident involved a 1997 Infinity I30 that drifted over a center lane heading south on Texas Highway 16 and entered the [..]
Family in need of support after Smoke Rider fire destroys home, belongings
TEXAS, USA — This time last week, there were at least three wildfires in the Central Texas area that fire crews were working to put out. One of them was the Smoke Rider fire on the Hays-Blanco County line. That fire burned about 1,200 acres in the area. While...
KSAT 12
Enjoy cool cars, live music for free at Kerrville River Roadster Show
KERRVILLE, Texas – Live music and cool cars will return to the banks of the Guadalupe River at the Kerrville River Roadster Show. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back this annual event, which kicks off at 4 p.m. at Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Drive.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
Fredericksburg Standard
Three-vehicle crash on Texas 16 South leads to two deaths
Two people died at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, after a car drifted into an oncoming lane resulting in a three-vehicle accident. A news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated a 1997 Infinity I30 drifted over a center lane heading south on Texas Highway 16 after its driver, Shana Ann Bates, of Kerrville, told Troopers she dropped a drink onto the passenger side floorboard and tried to pick it up. This caused her vehicle to drift across the center strip and enter the northbound lane.
Canyon Lake water to be released for downstream water supply
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority says it will be releasing water from Canyon Lake to meet demand from the downstream supply. The lake of rain has slowed down the Guadalupe River flow, affecting recreationalists, property owners and other stakeholders. The GBRA said on its website it will...
tpr.org
This is what it takes to run a Hill Country peach orchard
Most years, early August would be the time that peach season in the Texas Hill Country would be winding to a close. As children return to school and summer ends, peach growers begin to see fewer visitors and fruit being picked. But for peach-lovers, an August trip to Fredericksburg is still worth your while, especially due to this year’s unique conditions.
1 Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Burnet County (Burnet County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash north of Marble Falls off of US 281 at around 9:30 p.m. According to the troopers, a 2003 Kia Optima was travelling northbound on US 281 and halted at a red light intersection with RM 1855. Another [..]
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
drippingspringsnews.com
Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
Boerne's I-10 construction postponed by TxDOT
TxDOT I-10 extension work delayed by contractor.
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: True Texas BBQ restaurant opens at Marble Falls HEB
True Texas BBQ at H-E-B in Marble Falls held its grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. This will be the fourth True Texas BBQ in Central Texas and the 20th location companywide. “We’re very proud of this new business in our company, and it is doing very well...
KTSA
Car runs red light, slams into school bus on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No students were onboard a Northeast ISD bus that was involved in a crash Friday morning. FOX-29 reports the bus was at the intersection of Thousands Oaks Drive and Wetmore at around 6:30 A.M. when it was rear ended by a car that had run a red light.
fox7austin.com
Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County. BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels. She...
San Antonio Current
Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area
Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
One dead in crash on US 281 in Burnet County
DPS said the crash happened on Highway 281 at Ranch Road 1855 four miles north of Marble Falls.
Man in critical condition after getting shot while laying carpet inside business
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition Saturday afternoon after being shot on the north side of town while he was working. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 15600 block of Huebner Rd near Churchill Estates Blvd. in Shavano Park. According to police, three or four...
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: Who owns groundwater, surface water, and the rain
This story is one of a series on water issues in the Highland Lakes. The series kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine. For an up-to-date list, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. The water we use in the Highland Lakes can be divided into three categories:...
Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13
The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
