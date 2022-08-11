ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas

Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Old Tunnel State Park#Iphone#City Limits#Animals#San Antonians#Mexican#Rangers
Fredericksburg Standard

Three-vehicle crash on Texas 16 South leads to two deaths

Two people died at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, after a car drifted into an oncoming lane resulting in a three-vehicle accident. A news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated a 1997 Infinity I30 drifted over a center lane heading south on Texas Highway 16 after its driver, Shana Ann Bates, of Kerrville, told Troopers she dropped a drink onto the passenger side floorboard and tried to pick it up. This caused her vehicle to drift across the center strip and enter the northbound lane.
KERRVILLE, TX
tpr.org

This is what it takes to run a Hill Country peach orchard

Most years, early August would be the time that peach season in the Texas Hill Country would be winding to a close. As children return to school and summer ends, peach growers begin to see fewer visitors and fruit being picked. But for peach-lovers, an August trip to Fredericksburg is still worth your while, especially due to this year’s unique conditions.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs

A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
San Antonio Current

Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area

Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13

The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
LAKEWAY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy