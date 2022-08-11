Suspect in ‘Body Armor’ Fires Nail Gun at Law Enforcement in Cincinnati FBI Building, Shoots at Officers During Armed Standoff in Rural Ohio: Reports

Read full article on original website
Armed man who targeted Cincinnati FBI field office, had Omaha ties
An armed man accused of trying to force his way into an FBI field office in Cincinnati yesterday was killed after investigators said he led them on a chase.
Suspect in ‘Body Armor’ Dies During Police Standoff After Targeting Cincinnati FBI Building with Nail Gun, Brandishing Rifle, and Fleeing: Reports
An assailant entered an FBI office in Cincinnati on Thursday morning, fired a nail gun at law enforcement personnel, brandished a rifle, and fled on area highways, according to several news reports, official statements from the FBI, and state law enforcement authorities. The suspect was actively engaged in a shootout and subsequent standoff with law enforcement as of early Thursday afternoon, and he later died, according to reports.
Gunman opens fire into Hamilton home, family believes son was targeted
A gunman was captured on camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to remain anonymous for safety concerns, believes their teenage son was targeted.
Suspect in FBI building attack killed in standoff, identified as Jan. 6 participant
The suspect who attempted to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati was killed by law enforcement during an hours-long standoff, Ohio police announced Thursday afternoon.
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Indiana cop
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday filed two attempted murder charges and four other counts against a man accused of shooting an eastern Indiana police officer in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office also has charged Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, with three drug possession counts for methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. A judge set Lee’s bond at $1 million. Richmond police Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following Wednesday’s shooting. Richmond police Chief Michael Britt said Burton was in “extremely critical” condition and has not regained consciousness. Britt told WTHR-TV that Burton was back on a ventilator after breathing on her own Thursday night. Lee’s moped was stopped by officers and Burton was called in to assist with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics. The stop was being recorded on video by another officer.
Local law enforcement offers prayers to Richmond police officer shot during traffic stop
DAYTON — Local law enforcement agencies across the area expressed their support to Richmond Police K-9 Officer, Seara Burton, who was shot Wednesday evening in Richmond, IN responding to call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop. >>Richmond police officer, shot during traffic stop, in critical condition,...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital
CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday that sent nine people to the hospital. Officials say Diablo McCoats, 29, has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability. If convicted on...
Suspect ID’d in Richmond officer shooting: What we know
Lee's criminal history dates back nearly three decades, starting with a six-year sentence for burglary in 1994 according to our partners at WXIN. He has served several other sentences relating to felony convictions of burglary and drug charges.
Funeral arrangements in place for 2 Butler Twp. shooting victims
"(Sarah) was truly irreplaceable…one of a kind," reads the obituary. "Kayla was a mini Sarah in a lot of ways, but was definitely her own person….strong, independent, silly, full of joy, generous…. and a very picky eater."
