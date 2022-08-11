ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in ‘Body Armor’ Fires Nail Gun at Law Enforcement in Cincinnati FBI Building, Shoots at Officers During Armed Standoff in Rural Ohio: Reports

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Suspect in ‘Body Armor’ Dies During Police Standoff After Targeting Cincinnati FBI Building with Nail Gun, Brandishing Rifle, and Fleeing: Reports

An assailant entered an FBI office in Cincinnati on Thursday morning, fired a nail gun at law enforcement personnel, brandished a rifle, and fled on area highways, according to several news reports, official statements from the FBI, and state law enforcement authorities. The suspect was actively engaged in a shootout and subsequent standoff with law enforcement as of early Thursday afternoon, and he later died, according to reports.
The Associated Press

Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Indiana cop

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday filed two attempted murder charges and four other counts against a man accused of shooting an eastern Indiana police officer in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office also has charged Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, with three drug possession counts for methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. A judge set Lee’s bond at $1 million. Richmond police Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following Wednesday’s shooting. Richmond police Chief Michael Britt said Burton was in “extremely critical” condition and has not regained consciousness. Britt told WTHR-TV that Burton was back on a ventilator after breathing on her own Thursday night. Lee’s moped was stopped by officers and Burton was called in to assist with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics. The stop was being recorded on video by another officer.
