WWE

411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays 'Fine' For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Lacey Evans' WWE Status

Lacey Evans is still on the sidelines and is reportedly not medically cleared to compete. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Evans is still sidelined this week. It has been more than a week since she was addressed on WWE TV. Despite being scheduled to battle Aliyah on the July...
WWE
Sportscasting

Vince McMahon Asked 1 Thing of Paul Heyman' In Case You Drop Dead' and It Shows Why the WWE is Succeeding After Vince's Retirement

WWE CEO Vince McMahon told Paul Heyman what he expected of him years ago and it explains why his retirement transition has gone so smoothly. The post Vince McMahon Asked 1 Thing of Paul Heyman’ In Case You Drop Dead’ and It Shows Why the WWE is Succeeding After Vince’s Retirement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers From Yesterday's Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
WWE
Mick Foley
411mania.com

Booker T Says He 'Hasn't Missed' Braun Strowman Since WWE Release

There have been a lot of notable WWE exits over the last couple of years, but one Booker T hasn’t missed is Braun Strowman. Booker recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about Strowman, who has been part of his own promotion Control Your Narrative since he was released from WWE in 2021, and how it’s been an “out of sight, out of mind” situation for him.
WWE
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE

Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition. "The challenge would...
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Not Finished with Wrestling?, Hints at "Something Big Again"

Even though Ric Flair’s Last Match event in Nashville is over, some of his social media posts and podcast comments seem to leave the door wide open for another match. As mentioned before, Flair claimed on his podcast that he twice fainted from dehydration. Before his last match, Flair talked about suffering from a foot injury in an interview with TMZ. He also mentioned that at one point, he was ill with what he thought to be COVID or pneumonia at the time. However, Flair said that on the day of the show, he was great and that the only thing bothering him was dehydration.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Goldberg Says 90-Second Squash of Brock Lesnar In 2016 Was Lesnar's Idea

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Goldberg said that his 90-second squash of Brock Lesnar at the 2016 WWE Survivor Series was Lesnar’s idea. The two had spent weeks building up the match, in part to hype up WWE 2K17. It was Goldberg’s first WWE match in 12 years.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Is Roman Reigns Vs. Karrion Kross Expected For WWE Extreme Rules?

Tick tock. That's all Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might be hearing in his ears right now following Karrion Kross' shocking return to WWE last Friday on "WWE SmackDown." Kross, along with his valet and real-life wife Scarlett, appeared in the final segment of the show involving Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos, Reigns, and the number one contender for the World Championship, Drew McIntyre. As Kross' theme music played, Scarlett appeared at the top of the stage, but out of nowhere, Kross blindsided McIntyre with an assault from behind on the floor. Once the Scottish-born star was taken care of, Scarlett walked towards the ring apron and placed an hourglass on it, turning it upside down as the sand began to fall in front of Reigns and the Usos, who stood perplexed in the middle of the ring.
WWE
WWE
Wrestling
Sports
411mania.com

AJ Styles on His WWE Entrance Music Originally Being Made for James Storm

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar AJ Styles revealed that his entrance music in WWE was actually originally made for a different wrestler in James Storm. “Well, I gotta admit, it wasn’t made for me. It was made, from the way I understand it, James...
WWE
411mania.com

Bret Hart Admires Ric Flair For Last Match, Says He Congratulated Flair On It

Bret Hart was in attendance for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he says he admires what Flair did in his final in-ring performance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about being ringside for the July 31st event as well as the brief conversation he had with Flair right after the bout.
WWE
Fightful

Road Dogg: Vince McMahon Extended My Vocabulary By Banning Certain Terms

Brian “Road Dogg” James discusses working for Vince McMahon and Vince McMahon's affinity for banning certain terms. Vince McMahon always had a certain preferred vocabulary and verbiage that he wanted to use on WWE television. At this point, longtime fans are familiar with the term “medical facility” as a replacement for “hospital” and Vince McMahon spent so many decades popularizing the term “sports entertainment,” that there are those who genuinely view sports entertainment as a different form of professional wrestling.
WWE
PWMania

Jeff Jarrett Addresses Criticism of Ric Flair's "Last Match"

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett addressed the criticism of Ric Flair’s “last match” in Nashville, Tennessee, during a Highspots TV panel. “Obviously, being in it is completely different than watching it. But I have learned this, and we’ve heard it for years and years, expectations – I think everybody in their mind had a completely different expectation going in and they do remember Ric and the glory years. Nobody likes to remember fat Elvis, everybody likes to remember [glory days] Elvis. I totally get that. You can’t kill a memory. Dutch Mantel used to ingrain that in my brain, and I believe that. But the expectation of what did you expect is something. Then, to get right down into it… it’s really fascinating in so many ways that the expectations of so many, both inside the business and out, were so mixed. Across the board.”
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Hall's WWE Smackdown Review 8.12.22

It’s time for a title match as Gunther is defending the Intercontinental Title against Shinsuke Nakamura. What matters here is that they are treating the title like it matters and that is more than you could say about most WWE shows for a long time. Other than that, we are probably going to get more about the returning Karrion Kross so let’s get to it.
RALEIGH, NC
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa's Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Top 10 Front-Row Superstars, Rey Mysterio & Doudrop At Esports Festival

– The latest WWE Top 10 video features the top “Superstars in the front row” moments. You can check out the video below, described as follows:. “After Dexter Lumis’ shocking return in the front row of Raw, watch these WWE Superstars who were in the front row of WWE events — and in some cases, got in on the action, too.”
WWE

