WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett addressed the criticism of Ric Flair’s “last match” in Nashville, Tennessee, during a Highspots TV panel. “Obviously, being in it is completely different than watching it. But I have learned this, and we’ve heard it for years and years, expectations – I think everybody in their mind had a completely different expectation going in and they do remember Ric and the glory years. Nobody likes to remember fat Elvis, everybody likes to remember [glory days] Elvis. I totally get that. You can’t kill a memory. Dutch Mantel used to ingrain that in my brain, and I believe that. But the expectation of what did you expect is something. Then, to get right down into it… it’s really fascinating in so many ways that the expectations of so many, both inside the business and out, were so mixed. Across the board.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO