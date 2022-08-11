ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

communityadvocate.com

Hudson pride on full display for Boston 25 Zip Trip

HUDSON – Hundreds of residents filtered through Main Street on Friday when Boston 25 News came to Hudson to highlight the town as part of their summer Zip Trip series. Zip Trip sees the channel come to cities and towns throughout the state to highlight their unique attractions and people. For the seventh installment this summer anchors Shiri Spear, Catherine Parrotta and Lilly Hopkins showcased Hudson’s businesses, government officials and everyday people who are proud of their town.
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Joseph B. Doyle, 86, of Westborough

– Joseph Bernard Doyle (86) of Westborough passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022. He is survived by his wife Simmi Doyle of Westborough, daughter Susan Doyle of Westborough, and daughter Leslie Doyle and son-in-law Kyle Mann of Sherborn. Joe will be dearly remembered for his boyish grin, his devotion...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
94.3 WCYY

Tour This 100-Year-Old Massachusetts Home Made of 100,000 Newspapers, Including the Furniture

Wow! This Rockport, Massachusetts home made of newspapers is still standing 100 years later. It was built in 1922 by Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident and mechanical engineer Elis Stenman who, according to Roadtrippers, wanted to test the sturdiness of newspapers as a building material and see how long we could still read words on the paper years later with running water and electricity.
ROCKPORT, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough DPW now recycling mattresses and box springs

MARLBOROUGH – Residents will now be able to recycle their mattresses and box springs. Residents will be able to receive two free disposals of a mattress or box spring per calendar year. Residents can call the Department of Public Works (DPW) to schedule a curbside pickup. Pickups will occur...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Bryan F. Bonin, 61, of Marlborough

– Bryan F. Bonin, 61, a lifetime resident of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday August 5th, 2022. Born in Marlborough, he was the beloved son of Judith (Ramelli) Markey of Cape Cod and the son of the late Ralph Bonin and step son of the late E. Allan Markey. He worked for Superior Ink in Marlborough for over 25 years. Most recently he worked for Methods Machine and Tools, Inc., in Sudbury, MA. Bryan is a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie # 3565 and the ITAM Veterans’ Post # 45. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed New England sports and golfing.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Clarice P. Smith, 80, of Marlborough

– Clarice P. Smith, 80 of Marlborough, died on Monday, August 8, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born in Cheticamp, Nova Scotia, Canada, the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Louise (Aucoin) Harris. Clarice migrated to America at the age of 18 where she met the love...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WMUR.com

Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look

QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
QUINCY, MA
The Associated Press

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens New Location in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Worcester, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005375/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Worcester, which is now open for business. It is located at 4 Mercantile Street and brings an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 8,250-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury selectmen accept easement for Old Mill Road sidewalk

SHREWSBURY – The town has been granted an easement for a portion of a sidewalk on Old Mill Road after crews learned it was on private property. Department of Public Works Director Jeffrey Howland told the Board of Selectmen during its July 26 meeting that there was a building permit filed for 136 Old Mill Rd. to the north of a dam.
SHREWSBURY, MA
WCVB

Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

McGovern proposes new plans for Shrewsbury collision, fit-up center

SHREWSBURY – A proposed McGovern collision center on Route 9 may now include a retail center. The Planning Board accepted the withdrawal of McGovern Auto Group’s existing plans for the project on Aug. 4 with the expectation that new plans will be before the board next month. Director...
SHREWSBURY, MA
andoverma.gov

Mattress and Box Spring Curbside Changes

Starting Monday, September 12, 2022, mattresses and box springs will no longer be allowed for curbside trash collection and will no longer qualify as a bulk item, due to the updated MassDEP waste ban, which requires mattresses to be recycled. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has made amendments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
goodmorninggloucester.com

Rosettis in Beverly Worth The Ride

We decided to go back to Rosettis on Brimbal Ave in Beverly for dinner last week. It had been recommended by our friends Chris and Charleen and we have been once but hadn’t been back in quite a while. There are so many fine restaurants right here in Gloucester, it’s hard to leave town for another but it was a special occasion and we have been wanting to return here for this Italian themed dining experience. We were not disappointed.
BEVERLY, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Owner shuts the door on Popeye’s bid for Codman Square site

After a long and contentious history with Popeye’s Chicken and its lease on a potential location in Codman Square, the property owner and community are turning the page on the saga: Antoinette Rodney, and her broker, James Harrison, of Boston Bayside Properties, have indicated they will not renew the lease with Popeye’s and are looking to lease to a new tenant.
BOSTON, MA
graftoncommon.com

Grafton News editor laid off in Gannett cuts; newspaper may no longer print

The Grafton News, the town’s longtime weekly newspaper, suffered a near-death blow on Friday as parent company Gannett laid off its only staffer, editor Maureen Sullivan. The newspaper itself will apparently cease publication entirely but maintain a web presence, according to multiple reports from current and former Gannett staffers.
GRAFTON, MA
Boston

Police recover body in Boston Harbor

Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
BOSTON, MA

