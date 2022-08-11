Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Coroner’s office finds human remains of 30 year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - UPDATED: 11:30 p.m. In a Facebook post, the Greenup County Coroner says Christopher Thomas Del Rosario’s family has been found and notified. He asked for prayers in the days ahead and thanked the community for their help. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Greenup County Coroner is...
Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
WTVQ
Lexington Police on scene of shooting on Centre Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police say...
WKYT 27
Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
WKYT 27
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night. LPD says that they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. along the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Police say that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and a male victim was taken to...
Ironton Tribune
South Point remains identified as Boyd County man
SOUTH POINT — South Point police have identified a set of human remains found in the village last month. Police chief Chris Mahjer said on Friday, that through dental records, they were able to identify the remains as being those of Edward Tate Jr, 33, of Boyd County, Kentucky, who had gone missing more than a year ago. He was last seen by family on March 7, 2021, after leaving home in his car in the morning to get food for the family.
OSHP: 3 dead after two-vehicle head-on collision in Clermont County
OSHP was called at 8:52 a.m. for a reported two-vehicle head-on crash at State Route 125 and South Bantam Road in Tate Township.
WSAZ
Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
WKYT 27
Man hurt in shooting that led to large police presence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting led to a large police presence Thursday night in Lexington. The scene was near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway. Part of Star Shoot was shut down while police were on scene. Police say a man was found shot on Nickwood Trail. Crews rushed...
WKYT 27
Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night. Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car,...
WSAZ
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy after an elderly woman’s body was discovered after lying outside for several days. “Buzzards were circling, and it’s not uncommon for a deer to die and the buzzards take care of them. I didn’t think too much about it until we saw two of them perched on her roof. I told Pat [his wife] something’s wrong,” Roy Patrick, a neighbor, said.
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
WKYT 27
Man arrested after Lexington police respond to stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Lexington. Police say officers were called to the Jenkins Alley area around 9:20 Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with what’s described as non-life threatening injuries.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
WTVQ
Former Scott Co. Coroner John Goble’s sentencing postponed
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former Scott County Coroner John Goble’s sentencing for a federal weapons and ammunition theft case has been pushed back to September. Goble, who resigned in May, admitted before Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove in U.S. District Court he conspired with a Kentucky State trooper to secure weapons and nearly $40,000 worth of ammunition that belonged to the State Police supply branch in Frankfort.
WKYT 27
Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the side of a building in Lexington, love notes to eastern Kentucky were written in chalk. This was a way for people to show their support for the flood victims. Anne Livengood with Kentucky for Kentucky said when devastation occurs, it effects so many people.
WKYT 27
Suspect in custody after car hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another shooting in downtown Lexington—this time in broad daylight. Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody Friday and is facing three counts of wanton endangerment and fleeing. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants. Witnesses said the gunfire started at East Short...
WKYT 27
Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a truck running a red light caused a crash that damaged a Lexington barbershop Friday morning. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Officers say a woman in a pickup truck ran a light on West Third Street and hit another car, pushing it into Fades Barbershop’s front window.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Breathitt Co. flood-related death raises mental health concerns
Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. WATCH | EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding. Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood. WATCH | Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. Officers say a woman in a...
