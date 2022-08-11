Read full article on original website
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute.
Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison County Prosecutor’s Office weighs death penalty option against man accused of killing officer
As the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office weighs seeking the death penalty against the man accused of killing Officer Noah Shahnavaz, it is asking for additional funding from the county council. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings is requesting an additional $50,000 for the 2023 budget in anticipation of filing the...
cbs4indy.com
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
WIBC.com
Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'
RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
cbs4indy.com
Husband of missing Carmel mom acquitted in unrelated stalking case
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – A man whose wife was reported missing earlier this year has been acquitted in an unrelated stalking case. Jurors returned a not guilty verdict against Xavier Breland, who’d been accused of putting a GPS tracker inside a stuffed animal belonging to his daughter in order to track the girl’s mother and her family.
Woman, two juveniles found in Boone County after being kidnapped in Lawrence
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says a 26-year-old Lawrence woman and two juveniles were found at a rest park Friday morning after they were kidnapped in Lawrence.
IMPD: 17-year-old arrested in McDonald’s bathroom shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month inside of a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side. Police say an employee at the McDonald’s at 7822 Brookville Road was shot on August 2. Investigators originally believed the incident began as a dispute between a customer and the employee. The […]
Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend in Lawrence Walmart shooting
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A teenage woman has been charged with a felony after police say she shot her boyfriend outside a Walmart in Lawrence leaving him in critical condition. 19-year-old Karena Bufala has been arrested and preliminarily charged with attempted murder, police said. The charges stem from her involvement in a shooting Friday morning near […]
wamwamfm.com
Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot
RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
wrtv.com
Suspect accused of killing three in Muncie now facing additional charges
MUNCIE — Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman has filed more charges against a suspect charged in the deaths of three people. Devin X. Myers now faces three counts of intimidation, a felony charge for a prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and a felony firearm enhancement. Court documents...
Richmond officer's fiancee shares love, hope in first Facebook post since shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. — As a Richmond police officer clings to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital, the woman she is engaged to marry showed her strength in the face of tragedy with a social media post Sunday. Sierra Neal, the fiancee of injured Officer Seara Burton, posted to publicly...
cbs4indy.com
IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another...
wrtv.com
Ciera Breland's husband found not guilty on unrelated stalking charge
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The husband of a Carmel woman who's been missing since February was found not guilty Thursday on an aggravated stalking charge not related to her disappearance. The charge came from a case involving the mother of two of the man's children. ABC affiliate WSB-TV spoke...
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police.
Family of woman killed in Greenwood Police Department shooting seeks damages
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The estate of a woman who died in a shooting at the Greenwood Police Department in March signaled its intention to seek monetary damages. Lawyers for the family of 49-year-old Monica Vaught filed a tort claim notice naming the City of Greenwood, its mayor, police chief and city council. The claim, filed […]
3 teens charged with armed robbery, auto theft in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. – Three teenagers are accused of attempting to rob a man at gunpoint before stealing his car. All three suspects—18-year-old Nicholas J. Thomas, 18-year-old Joshua C. McCarty Jr. and 16-year-old Jaykob Neice—are charged with armed robbery and auto theft. Thomas is also charged with pointing a gun. Neice, who is under 18 and […]
cbs4indy.com
Coroner: Greenwood mall shooter was not on drugs or alcohol
GREENWOOD, Ind. — New info regarding the death of Jonathan Sapirman, the man responsible for a mass shooting that killed 3 people and injured 2 more last month inside Greenwood Park Mall, has been released. Sapirman was shot and killed by an armed Good Samaritan around 15 seconds after...
16-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Marion
Officers found Todd Gosha, 32, of Anderson in a yard around 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Adams Street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
