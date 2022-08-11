ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation

MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'

RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
Husband of missing Carmel mom acquitted in unrelated stalking case

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – A man whose wife was reported missing earlier this year has been acquitted in an unrelated stalking case. Jurors returned a not guilty verdict against Xavier Breland, who’d been accused of putting a GPS tracker inside a stuffed animal belonging to his daughter in order to track the girl’s mother and her family.
IMPD: 17-year-old arrested in McDonald’s bathroom shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month inside of a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side. Police say an employee at the McDonald’s at 7822 Brookville Road was shot on August 2. Investigators originally believed the incident began as a dispute between a customer and the employee. The […]
Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot

RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
Suspect accused of killing three in Muncie now facing additional charges

MUNCIE — Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman has filed more charges against a suspect charged in the deaths of three people. Devin X. Myers now faces three counts of intimidation, a felony charge for a prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and a felony firearm enhancement. Court documents...
IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another...
Ciera Breland's husband found not guilty on unrelated stalking charge

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The husband of a Carmel woman who's been missing since February was found not guilty Thursday on an aggravated stalking charge not related to her disappearance. The charge came from a case involving the mother of two of the man's children. ABC affiliate WSB-TV spoke...
3 teens charged with armed robbery, auto theft in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Three teenagers are accused of attempting to rob a man at gunpoint before stealing his car. All three suspects—18-year-old Nicholas J. Thomas, 18-year-old Joshua C. McCarty Jr. and 16-year-old Jaykob Neice—are charged with armed robbery and auto theft. Thomas is also charged with pointing a gun. Neice, who is under 18 and […]
Coroner: Greenwood mall shooter was not on drugs or alcohol

GREENWOOD, Ind. — New info regarding the death of Jonathan Sapirman, the man responsible for a mass shooting that killed 3 people and injured 2 more last month inside Greenwood Park Mall, has been released. Sapirman was shot and killed by an armed Good Samaritan around 15 seconds after...
