Want free tickets to every Macon Centreplex event for a year? Here’s how to enter

The Macon Centreplex is giving one person tickets to all its 2022-23 events, the entertainment organization announced.

The giveaway is called the Big Ticket 2022 Sweepstakes and will award one winner two tickets to every ticketed event at the Macon Coliseum and Macon Auditorium during the 2022-23 event schedule. The winner also gets two tickets to every Macon Mayhem hockey home game for the 2022-23 schedule.

The contest began Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will be open for entries until Sept. 5. The winner will be announced the following day, Sept. 6.

The tickets aren’t the only piece of the prize package, though. The winner will also receive a voucher for an overnight stay and brunch at Macon’s Hotel Forty Five along with a $100 gift card to Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails.

To enter, contestants have to be legal residents of Georgia and be over 18 years old. People eligible can go to the Macon Centreplex’s website and fill out a brief form to complete their entry. The online form is the only way to enter the contest.

The dates where the winner will be eligible for free tickets include Sept. 9 to June 23, 2023, according to the contest’s rules. Some events scheduled for the time frame include The Temptations and the Four Tops, Whiskey Myers, Ron White, Clay Walker & Tracy Lawrence and The Macon Music Festival.