ESPN Suggests Raptors Trade Package for Kevin Durant Without Scottie Barnes or Pascal Siakam

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
 3 days ago

The Toronto Raptors may be able to build a trade package for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant without Scottie Barnes or Pascal Siakam, according to ESPN

Scottie Barnes may be a dealbreaker for the Brooklyn Nets in any Kevin Durant trade talks right now but ESPN's Bobby Marks seems to think it's possible the Toronto Raptors can pull off a deal without including the reigning Rookie of the Year.

Marks, a former assistant general manager for the Nets, suggested an OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr, Thad Young, and four first-round picks package might be able to sway the Nets into a deal.

"The Raptors check all the boxes," Marks said on ESPN's NBA Today . "They're not the perfect trades. I think if Brooklyn is going to be looking for the perfect trade next August we're going to be sitting in the same situation talking here."

Marks suggested Toronto could swap out Anunoby for Pascal Siakam, though moving Siakam would certainly be a blow to the Raptors' championship chances even with Durant on the team.

The problem, however, is the Nets appear determined to acquire a package far greater than anything the Raptors are offering right now. According to The Athletic , the Nets want "every last asset from a team that trades for Durant." That likely will take Toronto out of the Durant sweepstakes as the Raptors remain focused on building around their young core this summer.

Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Kevin Durant
AllRaptors

