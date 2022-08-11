MCS Opens Self-Performing Service Center in Phoenix Metro

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022--

MCS (the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading providers of property services, has opened a self-performing service center in the Phoenix, AZ metro. Located in Tempe, the facility allows MCS to serve clients with a full team of its own employees as they execute work on single-family rentals (“SFR”) and commercial properties, as well as for other residential properties managed on behalf of its property preservation clients. As a large, national company, MCS strategically selected to open this facility in the Phoenix market due to the strong housing market and favorable business environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005591/en/

MCS has opened a self-performing service center in the Phoenix, AZ metro. Located in Tempe, the facility allows MCS to serve clients with a full team of its own employees as they execute work on single-family rentals and commercial properties, as well as for other residential properties managed on behalf of its property preservation clients. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through its own self-performing service centers, MCS provides clients with enhanced quality control, quicker service times, customizable technology solutions, purchasing power, and faster occupancy. Led by a local Market Director, the Phoenix metro service center operates a team of Project Managers and Coordinators, Purchasing Managers, Inspectors, Estimators and Service Technicians. When fully staffed the MCS service center will employ up to 30 or more individuals, helping support the local community through new jobs and economic investment.

“MCS has been a market leader in the property preservation industry for over 35 years allowing us to strategically expand our property services offerings into the growing single-family rental market. Our network of service centers allows us to provide a hybrid solution of local subcontractors coupled with local MCS service technicians and local field managers. This model will support our SFR and Commercial customers, as well as support the continued growth of our Mortgage Field Services business,” said Craig Torrance, CEO of MCS. “As a Top 5 market for single-family rentals and one of the fastest growth metros in the country, opening a service center in the Phoenix metro provides a tremendous opportunity to expand all our lines of business. Our own highly trained team can act as the ‘boots on the ground’ for our clients, ensuring high quality and efficient work is performed to each customer’s exact specifications.”

For SFR clients, MCS’s Phoenix team can provide a variety of services including inspections, routine maintenance, rehabs, and tenant turns. Offerings for commercial property clients encompass general maintenance, landscaping, electrical and lighting, parking lot maintenance, and plumbing, among others. For property preservation, which includes a vast array of services such as inspections, maintenance, security, and utility management services, MCS will continue to leverage its network of service partners with hands-on support from the local team.

MCS is in the process of opening and operating five more self-performing service centers this year in the high-growth markets of Dallas, TX; Orlando, FL; Las Vegas, NV; Atlanta, GA; and Columbus, OH. Future expansion plans for the Company include opening 15 or more service centers across the country by the end of 2023. Additionally, MCS has expanded its technology platform for the single-family rental and commercial property markets by developing its own system for work order management, project management, quality control, and billing that can seamlessly integrate with its clients’ technology platforms, ultimately providing more efficiency and transparency on each project.

“We already have service agreements with 10 SFR companies with homes in the Phoenix market, and more to come,” added Andrew Nolan, President of Commercial & SFR for MCS. “By leveraging our regional service center network and expanding technology solutions, we’re able to provide the flexibility of a local service provider with the benefits of scale from a large, proven national company. Initial feedback from our clients has been extremely positive, with requests to expand into other markets as quickly as possible.”

About MCS

MCS is a leading property services provider working across Commercial Properties, Single-Family Rentals, and the Property Preservation industry. For over 35 years, MCS has been committed to responsive care, industry-leading service standards, leveraging technology, and end-to-end transparency to protect, preserve and serve communities across the country. Some of the largest and most respected mortgage servicers, real estate owners and operators, and corporations trust MCS to perform property inspections, preservation, maintenance, and other property-related services. Learn how MCS is Making Communities Shine at mcs360.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005591/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact

John Bacon

469.771.5568

John.Bacon@mcs360.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS ARIZONA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: MCS

PUB: 08/11/2022 01:01 PM/DISC: 08/11/2022 01:02 PM