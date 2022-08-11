ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isley Brothers Share "Make Me Say It Again Girl" Ft. Beyoncé

As every song on her latest album Renaissance dominates charts across the globe, Beyoncé has made an appearance on an Isley Brothers record. In 1975, the iconic Soul singers released The Heat Is On, and a favorite track from the album was "Make Me Say It Again Girl." Today (August 12), the Isley Brothers have delivered an updated version of their classic hit and it comes with buttery vocals from Beyoncé, herself.
Tyga Samples Lil Flip On "Sunshine" Ft. Jhené Aiko & Pop Smoke

Usually, Tyga's appearance on a New Music Friday comes with a twerk anthem or party track that is poised for turnt-up playlists, but this time, the rapper partnered with Jhené Aiko and added a posthumous verse from Pop Smoke for a song that was more on the sweeter side. We often get caught up in summer jams that are our soundtracks to being "back outside," but those summer romances also make for the perfect inspiration for artists.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid Future $250,000 For "Pressurelicious" Feature

Ahead of her studio album, Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion dropped "Pressurelicious" featuring Future. The three-minute record wasted no time climbing the charts, and now Megan is letting everyone know how the collaboration came to be. During a sit-down interview with the L.A. Leakers, the H-Town hottie stated that she had...
Cordae Surprises Fans With Two New Tracks "So With That" & "Unacceptable"

Cordae is one of the most lyrical young artists making music right now, and there is no doubt that he has been able to become a fan favorite. His music is deeply personal, and just yesterday, the artist decided to come out and bless his fans with two new singles. The tracks are titled "So With That" and "Unacceptable," and as you will hear, Cordae is his most transparent on these efforts.
Cardi B Shows Off Her Onion Haircare Routine

Last month, Cardi Bappeared on the cover of Vogue Singapore, much to the adoration of her fans. She also claimed that she's focusing on her next album, and released a new single, "Hot Shit," with Kanye West and Lil Durk. But prioritizing her music doesn't mean Cardi's not keeping up her Vogue-worthy looks.
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter

The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
Jay-Z Believes "Ambition" & "Ego" Derailed Murder Inc Supergroup With Ja Rule & DMX

As the embers from his Drink Champs appearance continue to simmer, Irv Gotti is once again centerstage now that his Murder Inc docuseries has premiered on BET. Gotti's label housed several chart-topping artists of the late 1990s and 2000s including Ja Rule, Ashanti, Vita, and Charli Baltimore; however, prior to some of those successes, Irv attempted to shape a Hip Hop supergroup that was poised to take over the culture.
Tiffany Haddish Says She Turned Down A $10M Endorsement Deal

Tiffany Haddish has managed to create quite the name for herself within the past few years. The stand-up comedian and actress has grown in popularity due to her loud outbursts, explicit personality, and comical characters. While she's been able to garner thousands of fans, her journey in the entertainment industry was far from easy.
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids

Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
Drake Cops Face Tattoo In Honor Of His Mother

Drake is one of the most famous and recognizable artists in the world, and for the most part, he has been able to maintain a specific look. It is very rare that he does anything to his face to change its appearance, but now, it seems like that philosophy has changed. There are plenty of rappers with face tattoos out there, and Drake has never been one of them. This week, however, that changed forever.
Don Toliver Pulls Out of Kid Cudi Tour: "Ultimately There Was No Solution"

Kid Cudi can't catch a break lately. The "Day 'N' Nite" rapper walked off stage at Rolling Loud after getting pelted with water bottles. His friend-turned-enemy Kanye West made fun of him in a post about Pete Davidson's break up with Kim Kardashian, writing a fake headline that Davidson was dead with the subtitle, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers." Now, his opening act has pulled out of his upcoming tour.
DaBaby Returns With "Waitress" Single

The anticipation thickens as DaBaby surfaces with another single as he prepares for the release of his next album. It has been reported that the North Carolina rapper's Baby On Baby 2 is fast approaching, and while we wait on the hitmaker to share an official release date, he has delivered his latest offering, "Waitress."
NBA YoungBoy "The Last Slimeto" Album Review

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is an artist who is pretty difficult to understand. Not in the sense of his lyrics being intelligible — albeit some of his tracks do admittedly pair nicely with a lyric read-along — but in the sense of who he is. He’s been labeled “a sweetheart” by his “WUSYANAME” collaborator Tyler, The Creator, but on the flip side, the FBI has painted the young rapper out to be a modern menace to society as the focus of “Operation Never Free Again.” To make matters even more frustrating, the Never Broke Again head honcho rarely does interviews, so apart from the tidbits that one is able to pull from his music, public appearances, and viral videos, it’s hard to say exactly who NBA YoungBoy is.
Martha Stewart Says She's Not Dating Pete Davidson, Sees Him As A Son

Martha Stewart has been keeping an eye on Pete Davidson's love life. Back in May, she ran into Davidson and his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, and she spoke highly of them. "They’re fun," she said. "They’re very nice together." Now that Davidson and Kardashian are through, some fans started to wonder if there was anything brewing between the cooking icon and the comedian.
