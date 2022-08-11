Read full article on original website
Isley Brothers Share "Make Me Say It Again Girl" Ft. Beyoncé
As every song on her latest album Renaissance dominates charts across the globe, Beyoncé has made an appearance on an Isley Brothers record. In 1975, the iconic Soul singers released The Heat Is On, and a favorite track from the album was "Make Me Say It Again Girl." Today (August 12), the Isley Brothers have delivered an updated version of their classic hit and it comes with buttery vocals from Beyoncé, herself.
Alicia Keys Shares The Deluxe Version Of “KEYS” With Lucky Daye & Brent Faiyaz
After delivering her super successful KEYS album in late 2021, New York’s own Alicia Keys has returned with the project’s deluxe edition, boasting two new features from Lucky Daye and Brent Faiyaz. While Lucky previously hopped on “Come For Me (Unlocked)” along with Khalid, he also helped out...
Tyga Samples Lil Flip On "Sunshine" Ft. Jhené Aiko & Pop Smoke
Usually, Tyga's appearance on a New Music Friday comes with a twerk anthem or party track that is poised for turnt-up playlists, but this time, the rapper partnered with Jhené Aiko and added a posthumous verse from Pop Smoke for a song that was more on the sweeter side. We often get caught up in summer jams that are our soundtracks to being "back outside," but those summer romances also make for the perfect inspiration for artists.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid Future $250,000 For "Pressurelicious" Feature
Ahead of her studio album, Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion dropped "Pressurelicious" featuring Future. The three-minute record wasted no time climbing the charts, and now Megan is letting everyone know how the collaboration came to be. During a sit-down interview with the L.A. Leakers, the H-Town hottie stated that she had...
Cordae Surprises Fans With Two New Tracks "So With That" & "Unacceptable"
Cordae is one of the most lyrical young artists making music right now, and there is no doubt that he has been able to become a fan favorite. His music is deeply personal, and just yesterday, the artist decided to come out and bless his fans with two new singles. The tracks are titled "So With That" and "Unacceptable," and as you will hear, Cordae is his most transparent on these efforts.
Cardi B Shows Off Her Onion Haircare Routine
Last month, Cardi Bappeared on the cover of Vogue Singapore, much to the adoration of her fans. She also claimed that she's focusing on her next album, and released a new single, "Hot Shit," with Kanye West and Lil Durk. But prioritizing her music doesn't mean Cardi's not keeping up her Vogue-worthy looks.
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter
The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Jay-Z Believes "Ambition" & "Ego" Derailed Murder Inc Supergroup With Ja Rule & DMX
As the embers from his Drink Champs appearance continue to simmer, Irv Gotti is once again centerstage now that his Murder Inc docuseries has premiered on BET. Gotti's label housed several chart-topping artists of the late 1990s and 2000s including Ja Rule, Ashanti, Vita, and Charli Baltimore; however, prior to some of those successes, Irv attempted to shape a Hip Hop supergroup that was poised to take over the culture.
Tiffany Haddish Says She Turned Down A $10M Endorsement Deal
Tiffany Haddish has managed to create quite the name for herself within the past few years. The stand-up comedian and actress has grown in popularity due to her loud outbursts, explicit personality, and comical characters. While she's been able to garner thousands of fans, her journey in the entertainment industry was far from easy.
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
Drake Cops Face Tattoo In Honor Of His Mother
Drake is one of the most famous and recognizable artists in the world, and for the most part, he has been able to maintain a specific look. It is very rare that he does anything to his face to change its appearance, but now, it seems like that philosophy has changed. There are plenty of rappers with face tattoos out there, and Drake has never been one of them. This week, however, that changed forever.
50 Cent Refutes Claim That The Game Wrote "What Up Gangsta": "You Wasn't Even Around"
On Friday, The Game released his sprawling new album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. The album cycle has seen Game stirring up many of his old beefs. As such, the credits behind the rapper's classic record The Documentary have once more been under scrutiny. Just a few days ago, an old hard drive resurfaced with 50 Cent's demo of "Higher."
Don Toliver Pulls Out of Kid Cudi Tour: "Ultimately There Was No Solution"
Kid Cudi can't catch a break lately. The "Day 'N' Nite" rapper walked off stage at Rolling Loud after getting pelted with water bottles. His friend-turned-enemy Kanye West made fun of him in a post about Pete Davidson's break up with Kim Kardashian, writing a fake headline that Davidson was dead with the subtitle, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers." Now, his opening act has pulled out of his upcoming tour.
DaBaby Returns With "Waitress" Single
The anticipation thickens as DaBaby surfaces with another single as he prepares for the release of his next album. It has been reported that the North Carolina rapper's Baby On Baby 2 is fast approaching, and while we wait on the hitmaker to share an official release date, he has delivered his latest offering, "Waitress."
NBA YoungBoy "The Last Slimeto" Album Review
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is an artist who is pretty difficult to understand. Not in the sense of his lyrics being intelligible — albeit some of his tracks do admittedly pair nicely with a lyric read-along — but in the sense of who he is. He’s been labeled “a sweetheart” by his “WUSYANAME” collaborator Tyler, The Creator, but on the flip side, the FBI has painted the young rapper out to be a modern menace to society as the focus of “Operation Never Free Again.” To make matters even more frustrating, the Never Broke Again head honcho rarely does interviews, so apart from the tidbits that one is able to pull from his music, public appearances, and viral videos, it’s hard to say exactly who NBA YoungBoy is.
Hit-Boy Discusses Producing Beyoncé Track "Thique," Says It's 8 Years Old
Beyoncé's new album, Renaissance, has been one of the biggest music releases of the year. The project has everyone talking, and much has been made of who appears on the album and who doesn't. One of the many artists who worked on the LP has opened up about its...
Martha Stewart Says She's Not Dating Pete Davidson, Sees Him As A Son
Martha Stewart has been keeping an eye on Pete Davidson's love life. Back in May, she ran into Davidson and his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, and she spoke highly of them. "They’re fun," she said. "They’re very nice together." Now that Davidson and Kardashian are through, some fans started to wonder if there was anything brewing between the cooking icon and the comedian.
