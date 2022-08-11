Read full article on original website
Warren Central Sneaks Past Hoptown 1-0
The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers came close to picking up their first win of the season Saturday evening but just missed. For the second time in the opening week of the 2022 soccer season, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers took on a team out of the Bowling Green area Saturday evening as they hosted Warren Central, with the Lady Dragons coming away with a hard-fought win.
Rebels Battle Owensboro Catholic to 1-1 Draw
While it was not a win, it was a match that continues to show how much progress the Todd County Central Rebels are making. The Rebels’ defense limited Owensboro Catholic to just one goal Saturday as Todd County Central played the Aces to a 1-1 draw in Owensboro. The...
PHOTOS – Caldwell Girls 3 Trigg County 1
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers picked up a win over Trigg County Thursday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton. The YSE camera was there as well and got lots of photos of the Lady Tigers and the Lady Wildcats. Lady Tigers and Lady Wildcats.
Lady Blazers Deliver Early Knockout Blow in Win Over Logan
The UHA Lady Blazers match against Logan County Saturday morning was almost over before players got good and warmed up. The Lady Blazers scored five goals in the first 9:15 of the match and rolled on from there, picking up a 10-0 win over the Lady Cougars on the pitch at UHA.
Career Firsts Mark Wildcats’ Comeback Win (w/PHOTOS)
Down 2-0 late in the first half on Saturday at Logan County, it looked like first-year head coach Kyle Bleidt would have to wait at least another game for his first win at the helm of the Trigg County boys’ soccer program. However, four unanswered goals, all by players finding the back of the net for the first time, gave Bleidt and the Wildcats a historic 4-2 victory.
Lindseys Go 1-2 at Western Hills
University Heights’ Conlee Lindsey took medalist honors Thursday during a match played at Western Hills. Lindsey finished her round with a 36, including a chip-in eagle on the 9th hole. That score placed her two shots better than her sister Rheagan Lindsey, who ended up with a 38. Players...
Max’s Moment – Hurt’s Goal Jumpstarts Wildcats’ Comeback
The Trigg County boys’ soccer team took the field on Saturday against Logan County without a single player that had ever scored a varsity goal. However, after falling behind 2-0, three Wildcats found the back of the net for the first time to power a 4-2 comeback victory. Sophomore...
Tilghman Snaps Skid in Win Over Wildcats
Kyle Bleidt will have to wait a bit longer for his first win as Trigg County boys’ soccer coach. However, the wait is over for a Paducah Tilghman team nursing a long losing streak. The Blue Tornado jumped out to a 2-0 lead early and posted a 4-1 win...
Lady Vikings Shut Out Lyon County
It was a “Special Ks” kind of night for the St. Mary Lady Vikings Thursday at Lee S. Jones Park. Katie O’Neill had a big night offensively while Kaitlynn Burrus was a wall in goal as the Lady Vikings picked up a 4-0 win over Lyon County.
Townsend Steps Down as Fort Campbell Boys’ Hoops Coach
The search for a new head boys’ basketball coach at Fort Campbell High School is underway. Robbie Townsend has confirmed to YourSportsEdge.Com that he has stepped away from the program after four years on the job. Townsend only coached three of those four years as the Falcons were not...
Allen’s Hat Trick Powers Lady Falcons’ Win at Muhlenberg
Anna Allen netted a hat trick and the Fort Campbell girls’ soccer team got the 2022 season off to a winning start on Thursday with a 5-1 result at Muhlenberg County. Allen’s three goals are only one short of her total a season ago, while Charlize Cruz struck twice to equal her freshman haul.
Fans get taste of football season in jamboree at Northeast High School
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re officially a week away from the 2022 high school football season, beginning Friday night. Last night’s events gave high school football fans a taste of what their team is bringing to the table this season. Montgomery County had two jamborees taking place. Three scrimmages were held at Northeast High, while three additional scrimmages were held at Clarksville High.
Calloway Blanks University Heights 4-0
The UHA Blazers capped off a busy first week of the soccer season Saturday with a trip across the lakes to take on Calloway County. The Lakers’ defense limited the opportunities for the Blazers with Calloway County taking a 4-0 win. The loss may be a costly one for...
Strong 2nd Half Powers Graves Past Lyon 8-1
Graves County used a strong second half to power past Lyon County 8-1 in Friday night soccer action in Eddyville. The Eagles led just 2-1 at halftime after a relatively competitive first half. But Graves (1-0) dominated after the break, outscoring the Lyons 6-0 over the final 40 minutes. Ryan...
Colonels and Tigers in action tonight
The Hopkinsville Tigers and Christian Co. Colonels will play their final preseason scrimmages tonight as Hopkinsville will be at home hosting Battle Ground Academy at 7pm at The Stadium of Champions. Meet The Tigers will be held at 6:30pm. Meanwhile The Colonels will play Kenwood at 7pm and Clarksville high at 8pm. The games will be played Clarksville High.
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain areas in Muhlenberg County. The water district made the announcement shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night. City officials say the advisory covers Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road, as well as Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road. There’s […]
Clarksville Montgomery County School System, which has a long history of excellence, continues to rank among the top schools in the state of Tennessee.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System, which has a long history of excellence, continues to rank among the top school districts in Tennessee. According to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based school ranking and review site, CMCSS ranks in the top 25 of the 147 districts in...
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
