Jennette McCurdy says she was 'pissed' at 'Sam & Cat' costar Ariana Grande for missing work to focus on music: 'I didn't like her'
In her memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the former Nickelodeon star spoke about feeling resentment toward Grande while working on their sitcom.
Jennette McCurdy defends titling book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’: I mean it ‘sincerely’
Jennette McCurdy – who claims she experienced abuse from her late mom, Debra – is standing by her decision to name her memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” “I get that it’s attention-grabbing but it’s also something that I mean sincerely,” she said of the title during an interview on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. The “iCarly” alum, 30, explained that she wasn’t using the title in a “flippant” way and believes that people who have also been abused will understand the point she is trying to convey. “While the response might be divided, I really appreciate the positivity that...
Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’
Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
ETOnline.com
Jennette McCurdy Explains Why She Was Jealous of Ariana Grande, Reveals the Moment She 'Broke'
Jennette McCurdy is sharing why she was jealous of Ariana Grande. In her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, the 30-year-old former actress candidly shares her complicated feelings about her Sam & Cat co-star. The pair appeared on the Nickelodeon series for one season, which aired between 2013 and 2014.
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Tells ‘Afterparty’ Host Keshia Knight Pulliam He’s Kicking Himself Over Comments to Krysten
During an appearance on 'Married at First Sight: Afterparty,' Mitch reflected on his tense conversation with Krysten. He told host Keshia Knight Pulliam that his comments were 'selfish.'
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
People
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
PETS・
Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home
Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
Ian Ziering and More Stars Send Support to Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse Amid Coma
Watch: Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma. Amid her health battle, Denise Dowse is receiving an outpouring of well wishes. On Aug. 7, Denise's sister, Tracey Dowse, shared the heartbreaking news that the Insecure actress was hospitalized and in a coma following a severe case of meningitis. After sharing the news, fans and co-stars expressed their support for the actress' recovery.
‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Preview: Whitney Reveals Relationship Status With French Man
Whitney Way Thore opens up to Todd Beasley about how her mom’s hospitalization is worrying her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 9 premiere episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. If her mom doesn’t get better, Whitney is wondering if her mother will ever be able to meet the French Man in person.
Vince Vaughn’s Wife: Everything To Know About Kyla Weber & Their 10+ Year Marriage
Vince Vaughn is as well known for his screwball comedies as he is for his love life. The 52-year-old actor rose to fame with such films as Swingers, Old School and Wedding Crashers, which paved the way for the bevy of A-list beauties he dated during his Hollywood heyday. First among them was Joey Lauren Adams, the starlet best known for the movies Chasing Amy and Big Daddy. Soon he moved on to the late actress Anne Heche, whom he starred with in 1998’s Return to Paradise. It was another co-star who caught his eye next: Vince and Jennifer Aniston became an item briefly after working together on 2005’s The Breakup, which coincidentally was in production when the Friends star split from her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. Kathy Hilton's sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills looks like it will be anything but hunky dory. Bravo just released the explosive mid-season trailer for RHOBH season 12 on July 21 and Kyle Richards' big...
Jennifer Lopez tells Britney Spears to 'stay strong' amid feud with Keven Federline
Jennifer Lopez is showing her support for Britney Spears. On Friday, Lopez took to her Instagram story to share Spears' now-deleted Instagram post where she is embracing her "freedom" and "independence" post conservatorship. "Stay [strong]," Lopez wrote adding a muscle emoji. Spears quoted Lopez in her Netflix documentary, "Halftime." She...
Former Nick star Josh Peck calls Jeanette McCurdy ‘incredibly brave’
Josh Peck is proud of his fellow Nickelodeon alum pal, Jeanette McCurdy, for penning her book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” “I think she is incredibly brave to tell her story and to be as honest as she is,” the “Drake & Josh” star told Page Six in a recent interview. “I think one of her great talents is her wit and how thoughtful she is and as soon as I was able to pick up the book I did because I really wanted to see the way she told her story.” The “iCarly” star’s recently released memoir — as its title...
Refinery29
Armie Hammer’s Alleged Victims Speak Out In Disturbing House Of Hammer Documentary
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of traumatic events, including sexual assault, and may be distressing to some readers. The trailer has been released for House of Hammer, a new documentary series focusing on actor Armie Hammer and his family. The three-part series investigates allegations of sexual abuse against the...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Jenelle Evans Returns To ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise In ‘Next Chapter’: Watch 1st Trailer
Jenelle Evans is back in the Teen Mom franchise after being fired from the show in the spring of 2019. On Sept. 6, MTV’s new show Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, featuring castmates from Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2, will premiere. The first trailer, released on Aug. 12, reveals that Jenelle is also set to make a guest appearance.
