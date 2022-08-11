ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Axios Charlotte

New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte

A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called  Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it matters: There’s a shortage of veterinarians nationwide, and area animal hospitals […] The post New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Rusty

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present to Rusty for your adoption consideration! “This 10 year old male Chihuahua is around 14 pounds and housetrained. If you’re looking for a handsome little lap dog Rusty is your boy! Like a typical chi – he needs some space at first and given the opportunity to warm up – once he realizes you’re his people and you’ve gained his trust, he will move right into your heart in no time at all. This little guy loves his family and will follow you all around just waiting for an opportunity to sit beside you. He LOVES going for walks and on car rides – he would do great as an only dog – or possibly with a mellow fur sibling given the right scenario. Rusty will make an amazing companion for a lucky family and would do best with older or no kids – as he prefers a more chill environment. Did we mention how dapper he looks in a bowtie?” Don’t miss out on Rusty, submit your application today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com.
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The North Carolina Aquarium Needs Your Help Naming Baby Otters

North Carolina your help is needed! It’s easy and for a great cause. Is there any better procrastination for the day they looking at cute baby animals? I think not. And the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has three adorable baby otters that they need help naming. The pups are Asian small-clawed otters and are all females. The aquarium gave some information about each pup on their website to help voters get to know them before choosing a name.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Tractor-trailer a total loss after massive fire at I-77 rest area

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer was destroyed by a massive fire at a rest area along Interstate 77 in Iredell County early Thursday morning, officials said. The fire happened at the rest area on northbound I-77 just north of Statesville, the Ebenezer Fire Station confirmed. Firefighters said the truck was a total loss but the trailer was saved. The driver was able to escape and no one was hurt during the incident.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Dangers of directly transferring assets into your children's names

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.
CHARLOTTE, NC

