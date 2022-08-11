Read full article on original website
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte
A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it matters: There’s a shortage of veterinarians nationwide, and area animal hospitals […] The post New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
secretcharlotte.co
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Rusty
CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present to Rusty for your adoption consideration! “This 10 year old male Chihuahua is around 14 pounds and housetrained. If you’re looking for a handsome little lap dog Rusty is your boy! Like a typical chi – he needs some space at first and given the opportunity to warm up – once he realizes you’re his people and you’ve gained his trust, he will move right into your heart in no time at all. This little guy loves his family and will follow you all around just waiting for an opportunity to sit beside you. He LOVES going for walks and on car rides – he would do great as an only dog – or possibly with a mellow fur sibling given the right scenario. Rusty will make an amazing companion for a lucky family and would do best with older or no kids – as he prefers a more chill environment. Did we mention how dapper he looks in a bowtie?” Don’t miss out on Rusty, submit your application today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com.
WBTV
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
kiss951.com
The North Carolina Aquarium Needs Your Help Naming Baby Otters
North Carolina your help is needed! It’s easy and for a great cause. Is there any better procrastination for the day they looking at cute baby animals? I think not. And the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has three adorable baby otters that they need help naming. The pups are Asian small-clawed otters and are all females. The aquarium gave some information about each pup on their website to help voters get to know them before choosing a name.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
Down to 9: UCSO narrows potential names for new pup
After reviewing thousands of suggested names for their newest K-9, they have nine left.
These Charlotte-area stores offer overstocked and returned items at deep discounts. Here's how it works
GASTONIA, N.C. — Inflation is making many of us re-examine our spending habits, from food and gas to clothing and other everyday essentials. But even before inflation, bargain hunters were on the lookout for the best deals around. If you're new to the bargain deals game, then Bin 5...
Cleveland County mom can fulfill dream to buy family home after $1 million lottery win
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County mom’s dream to buy a house for her family can now come true after winning $1million in the lottery. Kenya Sloan, a 40-year-old McDonald’s manager from Shelby, bought the Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Curve View Express on West Warren Street in Shelby.
thecharlottepost.com
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
WBTV
Understanding how the CDC’s changed COVID guidelines could impact the start of school in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s back to school for some South Carolina schools on Monday, and many students in North Carolina head back at the end of the month. Changing guidelines from the CDC could impact those students as they return to the classroom. The CDC announced Thursday that...
Tractor-trailer a total loss after massive fire at I-77 rest area
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer was destroyed by a massive fire at a rest area along Interstate 77 in Iredell County early Thursday morning, officials said. The fire happened at the rest area on northbound I-77 just north of Statesville, the Ebenezer Fire Station confirmed. Firefighters said the truck was a total loss but the trailer was saved. The driver was able to escape and no one was hurt during the incident.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this North Carolina favorite.
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem motorcycle part manufacturer, DME Racing will move to Mocksville
The owner's family has worked out of the building since 1932. They'll move to a new location to expand the operation.
Driver charged in boat crash that left 3 injured at High Rock Lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after three people were hospitalized following a boat crash on High Rock Lake. Officials with the NC Wildlife Commission said Adam Walker, the operator of the bass boat, was charged with reckless boat operation. It happened Saturday around 2 p.m....
How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
WCNC
Dangers of directly transferring assets into your children's names
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.
