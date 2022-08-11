ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar, WV

Crash closes Roxalana Rd. in Dunbar

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8TOJ_0hDb7sXA00

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)—The 1800 block of Roxalana Road is shut down in Dunbar due to an accident.

Kanawha Metro says that one person was injured in the crash, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

No timeline has yet been given for when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
Metro News

Man charged in fair road collision

MASON COUNTY. W.V.a. — A man is charged with DUI causing injury after hitting 5 people walking near the Mason County Fair. Deputies allege Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, was driving drunk when he struck the pedestrians near the fair’s front gate Friday night. Four of the 5 were...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies investigating after car hits pedestrian in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person was hit by a car near the Go Mart on West Main Street in St. Albans. One person was transported for injuries, dispatchers say. Responders included Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance. Dispatchers say that Kanawha County deputies […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 found dead in Kanawha County, West Virginia house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities found one person dead in a house fire in Kanawha County, according to Metro dispatchers. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they received a call around 11:06 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, of a house fire on Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. Dispatchers say at this time, authorities are not […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
MIDDLEPORT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunbar, WV
Dunbar, WV
Crime & Safety
Dunbar, WV
Accidents
WOWK 13 News

Driver that injured 5 people at Mason Co. Fair charged with DUI

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The driver who hit five people at the Mason County Fair is now being charged for driving under the influence, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6 p.m. on Friday, Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, lost control of his vehicle and hit two elderly victims and three juveniles. One […]
wchstv.com

Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Crash shuts down I-77 near Ripley

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Part of I-77 is shut down south of Fairplain due to a crash. The Ripley Fire Department said that the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles and that the interstate will be closed for about an hour. No injuries have been reported, and DOH will assist with cleanup. This is […]
RIPLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

One person dead in Kanawha County house fire

GALLAGHER, W.Va. — One person is dead in a Kanawha County house fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The blaze was reported late Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Lootpress

Vehicle fire leads to arrest of Madison man

MADISON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man was arrested following a July investigation into a vehicle fire. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Saturday, July 27, 2022, for which an investigation was subsequently conducted. The investigation sparked by...
MADISON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Demolition underway at burned-out building in Kanawha City area

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Demolition is underway on a building that went up in flames in the Kanawha City neighborhood Tuesday morning. The abandoned retail property was along MacCorkle Avenue between Hooters and Captain D’s. Investigators say no utilities were hooked up when the fire broke out, but they also found mattresses and clothes […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Pileup blocks road in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in deadly Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police say a man wanted for murder has been arrested. Kerry Wiley was arrested by Charleston Police about midnight Saturday morning. He was wanted for the murder of Ty Christopher Hall. Hall was found dead inside a garage at his home in the 5100 block...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man wanted in Charleston murder

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 8-12-22 Updated: 6 hours ago. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain

WOOD/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The training of storms has produced flash flooding in the area. One viewer’s photos showed flooding in parts of Murphytown and Davisville in Wood County. Other reports of flash flooding included Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, and Tyler counties as well. According to...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy