foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City School budget balloons to $21,000 per student this year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools will be spending about $21,000 per student this year, thanks to a massive education funding increase. Maryland lawmakers passed the bill, known as Kirwan, two years ago. Now that funding is kicking in, the question is whether more taxpayer money will result in better student outcomes.
foxbaltimore.com
New law aimed at slowing street racers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The blackened pavement at Pratt and Market Streets tells the tale of the city's high powered problem. This weekend, street racers stopped traffic as they spun out of control in the heart of the city. "It's ridiculous, if they don't have anything better to do than...
Baltimore City to distribute $1,000 payments to parents in guaranteed income pilot program
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City will soon distribute unconditional monthly payments to 200 young parents who were selected via randomized lottery to take part in the city's guaranteed income pilot program.Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Monday that the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund had completed its onboarding process and identified the first batch of recipients.The fund will provide recipients between 18 and 24 years old with a cash payment of $1,000 per month over two years to provide financial stability, Scott's office said.Now, the city will begin processing those payments. Recipients will see the funds enter their bank accounts or show...
'I'm really scared': Baltimore residents continue to worry about gun violence
There were a total of seven from Friday through early Monday, raising the total of murder investigations to 228 in the City in 2022.
CBS News
Units responding to 'hazardous incident' at Johns Hopkins Homewood campus, fire union says
BALTIMORE -- First responders are on the scene of a "hazardous incident" at Johns Hopkins University's main campus Monday morning, according to the Baltimore City firefighter's union. Units are at the 100 block of West University Parkway on the side of Homewood field, according to Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.
NBC Washington
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
foxbaltimore.com
There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
Four Shot, One Dead in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of four people shortly...
Train Collides Into Vehicle On Baltimore Street
A Baltimore roadway is shut down after a train and vehicle collision, authorities say. Westbound Eastern Avenue at Kane Street has been shut down after the collision occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, according to Baltimore Fire officials. Details surrounding the cause of the crash have yet to...
foxbaltimore.com
Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
aclu-md.org
New Legal Filing Defends the Education Rights of Children in Baltimore, Calls for Maryland to Finally Realize Structural Equity in School Funding
On Friday August 12, 2022, to ensure the right to education is protected for all students, the Legal Defense Fund, ACLU of Maryland, and BakerHostetler filed a motion for summary judgment on behalf of children in Baltimore City Public Schools in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking a summary judgment from the Court against the Maryland State Board of Education for its chronic and continued failure to provide constitutionally adequate educational opportunities to students. Additionally, plaintiffs are seeking further relief under the previously enacted consent decree to bring the state into compliance with obligations required by the state constitution.
weaa.org
Baltimore Approves Street Racing Penalty
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City Council has approved a measure that is expected to crack down on street racing. City Council passed a measure which calls for a fine starting at one-thousand-dollars and up to a year behind bars if someone is convicted of street racing. According to one council...
wypr.org
Baltimore City Council votes for drag racing fines, jail time
Baltimore City Council approved new legislation meant to curb street racing and stunt driving clubs on Monday night. The new ordinance would enable police to fine violators up to $1,000 in addition to 12 months in jail as a misdemeanor charge. Anyone participating in the drag racing, including pedestrians and spectators, could be fined and face jail time.
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Baltimore Killer Surrenders Himself, Charged With First-Degree Murder
An accused killer is in custody after surrendering himself to Baltimore police, authorities say. Daquan Gilliard, 24, surrendered himself to investigators on Monday, Aug. 15 in connection to the murder of Travon Johnson, 27, according to Baltimore police. Johnson was shot multiple times in the 2400 block of Kermit Court...
18 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Friday afternoon, an 18 year-old male was shot in Southern Baltimore....
Suspects sought in northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven armed robbery
Baltimore police are offering a $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two armed robbery suspects in northeast Baltimore.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
Wbaltv.com
As many as 7 shot overnight, 2 dead in Baltimore, police say
As many as seven people were shot overnight in Baltimore, two of which died, police said. City police said officers on patrol heard gunshots around 1:43 a.m. Sunday and found a man and woman shot in the 5500 block of Harford Road in northeast Baltimore. Police said a man died...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
