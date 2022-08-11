ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City School budget balloons to $21,000 per student this year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools will be spending about $21,000 per student this year, thanks to a massive education funding increase. Maryland lawmakers passed the bill, known as Kirwan, two years ago. Now that funding is kicking in, the question is whether more taxpayer money will result in better student outcomes.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New law aimed at slowing street racers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The blackened pavement at Pratt and Market Streets tells the tale of the city's high powered problem. This weekend, street racers stopped traffic as they spun out of control in the heart of the city. "It's ridiculous, if they don't have anything better to do than...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City to distribute $1,000 payments to parents in guaranteed income pilot program

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City will soon distribute unconditional monthly payments to 200 young parents who were selected via randomized lottery to take part in the city's guaranteed income pilot program.Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Monday that the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund had completed its onboarding process and identified the first batch of recipients.The fund will provide recipients between 18 and 24 years old with a cash payment of $1,000 per month over two years to provide financial stability, Scott's office said.Now, the city will begin processing those payments. Recipients will see the funds enter their bank accounts or show...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
ODENTON, MD
Daily Voice

Train Collides Into Vehicle On Baltimore Street

A Baltimore roadway is shut down after a train and vehicle collision, authorities say. Westbound Eastern Avenue at Kane Street has been shut down after the collision occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, according to Baltimore Fire officials. Details surrounding the cause of the crash have yet to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
aclu-md.org

New Legal Filing Defends the Education Rights of Children in Baltimore, Calls for Maryland to Finally Realize Structural Equity in School Funding

On Friday August 12, 2022, to ensure the right to education is protected for all students, the Legal Defense Fund, ACLU of Maryland, and BakerHostetler filed a motion for summary judgment on behalf of children in Baltimore City Public Schools in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking a summary judgment from the Court against the Maryland State Board of Education for its chronic and continued failure to provide constitutionally adequate educational opportunities to students. Additionally, plaintiffs are seeking further relief under the previously enacted consent decree to bring the state into compliance with obligations required by the state constitution.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore Approves Street Racing Penalty

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City Council has approved a measure that is expected to crack down on street racing. City Council passed a measure which calls for a fine starting at one-thousand-dollars and up to a year behind bars if someone is convicted of street racing. According to one council...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City Council votes for drag racing fines, jail time

Baltimore City Council approved new legislation meant to curb street racing and stunt driving clubs on Monday night. The new ordinance would enable police to fine violators up to $1,000 in addition to 12 months in jail as a misdemeanor charge. Anyone participating in the drag racing, including pedestrians and spectators, could be fined and face jail time.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

As many as 7 shot overnight, 2 dead in Baltimore, police say

As many as seven people were shot overnight in Baltimore, two of which died, police said. City police said officers on patrol heard gunshots around 1:43 a.m. Sunday and found a man and woman shot in the 5500 block of Harford Road in northeast Baltimore. Police said a man died...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...

