It was an electric celberation in Pasadena Saturday evening at the Rose Bowl. Celebrities and sports legends gathered at the historic arena to celebrate the Rose Bowl's upcoming 100th anniversary.A flyover accompanied by the national anthem kicked off the "Party of the Century." Several current and former professional athletes, actors, and politicians walked the red carpet and relished some of their most memorable moments at the historic stadium. Among the former athletes in attendance included former UCLA football player James Washington. After playing for the the Bruins, Washington went on to have an eight-year career in the NFL. He helped the Dallas Cowboys...

