ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

City seeking public input for stormwater management in Downtown Burien

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago

The City of Burien is developing an action plan to improve water conditions for fish and wildlife in Miller Creek, and they’re seeking public input.

The deadline to participate (link below) is Friday Aug. 26, 2022.

The plan will identify steps the city can take to reduce the harmful effects of stormwater runoff.

The project team choose Miller Creek and the Downtown Burien neighborhood because stormwater runoff from this area is not likely to improve without intervention from the city. Other municipal projects in the same area means that stormwater projects can work with other city projects to accomplish more together.

The community is invited to help prioritize projects and programs that could improve the condition of Miller Creek, with a focus in the Downtown neighborhood.

“After we receive community feedback on projects and programs, the project team will create a stormwater management action plan for Miller Creek that will outline the timeline, resources, and funding needed to implement the proposed solutions,” the city said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormwater Management#Urban Construction
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy