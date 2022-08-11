Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Ville Platte police chief can’t run again after ‘compelling evidence’ he doesn’t live in city: court
Longtime Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has been disqualified from running for reelection after the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal found “credible and compelling evidence” that Lartigue has not been living in city limits, as required of a candidate. The opinion was handed down by a...
Appeals Court disqualifies police chief from re-election
The chief's only opponent in his race for re-election, Al Perry Thomas, filed a legal challenge to Lartigue's candidacy.
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Lafayette Police Officer hit and dragged by vehicle
According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), an Officer was hit and dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
Reckless Driver Arrested After Running Over, Dragging Police Officer in Downtown Lafayette
A Lafayette Police Officer is recovering after being run over and dragged by a reckless driver in Downtown Lafayette. A press release from the Lafayette Police Department says that the suspect responsible for this early morning incident has been identified as 24-year-old Jaylin Chavis of Lake Charles, LA. The press...
One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles
One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles. On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, detectives arrested Colby Case Manuel, 28, of Louisiana Avenue, in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, on a warrant for molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
Opelousas mayor responds to drainage issues [VIDEO]
As Opelousas residents voice their concerns regarding drainage issues, Mayor Julius Alsandor recently responded to the complaints.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
cenlanow.com
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
Breaux Bridge contractor accused of defrauding client out of $44,500
A contractor out of Breaux Bridge is arrested after charging a client thousands of dollars for work never completed.
theadvocate.com
Griffin appeal of Lafayette Police firing delayed after attorneys disagree about documents
Former Lafayette Police Department officer Wayne Griffin’s appeal of his firing has been delayed as attorneys for Griffin and Lafayette Consolidated Government seek a legal opinion on documents sought in the case. Griffin’s appeal was set to be heard by the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board...
evangelinetoday.com
EPSO assists FBI in capturing fugitive
On August 8, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office investigations division assisted the FBI in located a wanted. fugitive facing federal charges unrelated to Evangeline Parish. The FBI was able to obtain information that the suspect. was living inside the city limits of Ville Platte Louisiana. The suspect was...
18-wheeler driver killed in single-vehicle crash, Jefferson Davis Parish
A single-vehicle crash occurred on I-10 resulting in one dead, stated Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Returning to Work after Stint in Rehab
Guillory recently announced his decision to enter the 21-day in-patient rehab program to treat possible alcohol addiction and untreated PTSD.
Griffin vs. Lafayette Consolidated Government: Former interim chief wants answers
Former interim police chief, Wayne Griffin, who was appointed in October 2021 and later fired in January of this year, wants his police job back.
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
evangelinetoday.com
Suspect is arrested for contractor fraud
On June 3, 2022, and investigation was opened in reference to a case of contractor fraud. During the investigation it. was discovered that the suspect Chad Fritz of Breaux Bridge agreed to complete a construction job for the victim who. resides in Evangeline Parish. Once a contract was agreed upon,...
brproud.com
12 people arrested in historic 7-month drug investigation in Pointe Coupee
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPCSO) gave an update on a 7-month long investigation in the Pointe Coupee area that led to several narcotics arrests Friday morning. Colonel Lamar Davis said LSP was alerted by the Point...
Breaux Bridge man arrested on weapon and narcotics charges
Narcotics detectives with St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office make a narcotics and weapons arrest in Breaux Bridge.
Police officer shortage impacting school resource officer positions in Vermilion Parish
Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent Tommy Byler and Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy working together
