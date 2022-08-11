Read full article on original website
Robert Humphrey
3d ago
That's the state of Maine way , Cover up for cop's , and guard's for decades. These individuals aren't in it for the money they make in Law enforcement . It's the get away with what I do in Maine it is the perk benefit they truly enjoy as pat of the job
Reply(3)
6
Related
WGME
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Cumberland County Jail Sunday morning. Officials say they found an offender unresponsive in their cell sometime Sunday morning. An officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures, but the jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful...
One person found dead in cell at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Cumberland County — One person was found dead in a cell Sunday at Cumberland County Jail. The death has prompted an investigation. A corrections officer was making rounds at the jail in Portland when he found a person unresponsive in their cell, Cumberland County Sheriff's Corrections Department Executive Assistant William Prout said Sunday in an email.
wgan.com
Mechanic Falls man accused of stabbing neighbor faces assault charges
A grand jury has indicted a man accused of stabbing his neighbor at a mobile home park in Mechanic Falls. 50-year-old Scott O’Donnell was charged Tuesday in connection with the alleged stabbing in May. According to the Sun Journal, O’Donnell faces up to 10 years behind bars on an...
stnonline.com
Maine Bus Driver Stalks 8-year-old, Installs GPS on Parent’s Cars
A Maine school bus driver is accused of stalking and threatening an 8-year-old student on his bus and following the boy’s parents with magnetic GPS trackers placed on their cars in New Hampshire, reported Miami Herald News. The driver known as Michael Chick is also reportedly accused of telling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Police: Man threatened restaurant employee, barricaded himself inside Portland apartment
PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities have arrested a man who they say threatened the employee of a Portland restaurant with a knife and then barricaded himself inside an apartment. The Portland Police Department announced the arrest of Ryan Nutter following Thursday's incident. According to authorities, Nutter walked into the Front...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Mother speaks out in defense of bus driver son charged with stalking, threatening child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother from Maine is speaking out in defense of her son, who has been charged in federal court with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old in New Hampshire. Authorities said 39-year-old Michael Chick, a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in...
foxbangor.com
Grand jury indicts man for murder
ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
WMUR.com
Survivors of Randolph motorcycle crash say they're still coming to terms with trial verdict
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some of the motorcyclists who survived the 2019 Randolph crash in which seven motorcyclists were killed say they have more questions than answers after the man accused of causing the crash was found not guilty. Crash survivors Dawn Brindley and Manuel Ribeiro said the not guilty...
Threats of bombing, shooting lead to evacuations in Portsmouth, NH
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth, NH neighborhood was evacuated Friday night as police investigated a possible explosive device near a local church. Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. for a person who had placed an explosive device in a trash can near the North Church in Market Square. The person also allegedly threatened to use a gun in Market Square.
WMTW
"This wasn't self-defense": the mother of Mexico fatal shooting victim speaks out
MEXICO, Maine — Thomas Tellier, 52, faces murder charges in the death of his stepson 27-year-old Nicholas Trynor of Mexico, Maine. According to court documents, Thomas and Nicholas were having a dispute about Nicholas' interaction with his half-sibling, four-year-old Tommy, on Saturday. Following a verbal argument, Tellier went to his bedroom, retrieved a gun and shot at Nicholas multiple times, killing him in the hallway of their home.
Lewiston Man in Custody After Chasing & Shooting at a Woman He Didn’t Even Know
A suspect is in custody following a chaotic scene in Lewiston, Maine on Thursday morning. The Lewiston Sun Journal is reporting that a man from Tall Pines Drive was apprehended and arrested after allegedly chasing a woman he didn't know and firing at her with a handgun through Lewiston's Riverwalk.
wgan.com
Drug seizure at Portland apartment leads to arrest
Police seized meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine from a Portland apartment on Monday. Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss says Portland Police and drug agents searched the apartment on St. John Street on Monday. Investigators seized about 180 grams of methamphetamine, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack...
wabi.tv
Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
WGME
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
Portland police respond to incident involving 'barricaded subject'
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 4:40 p.m.:. Sheridan Street was reopened following an incident involving a "barricaded subject" in Portland Thursday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Department. The subject was seen being brought to a a cruiser around 4:30 p.m. No further information was released. Original story:. Portland police...
wgan.com
Missing 12-year-old located in Portland
UPDATE: Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Monday evening that Mbacu had been found safe. Portland Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old. The department said Geraldo Mbacu was last seen Monday around 10 a.m. at his home at 6 Cumberland Avenue. He’s only been in Portland...
Tourist Horrified After Finding Cyclist Dead in Acadia National Park
Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday. At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.
Woman returns bag of money she found in parking lot of New Hampshire grocery store
GILFORD, N.H. — A woman couldn’t believe her eyes after she stumbled upon a bag of cash in the parking lot of a grocery store in New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Sonja O’Brien said she was at a Hannford Supermarkets store in Gilford when a Brinks money truck drove off with its door wide open.
Car swallowed by sinkhole in parking lot outside Town Fair Tire
PORTLAND, Maine — A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot of a Town Fair Tire on Wednesday. Photos showed the frontend of a black Honda Civic lodged in the sinkhole at Town Fair Tire’s location in Portland, Maine. The car was not occupied at...
Comments / 11