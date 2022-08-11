ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Robert Humphrey
3d ago

That's the state of Maine way , Cover up for cop's , and guard's for decades. These individuals aren't in it for the money they make in Law enforcement . It's the get away with what I do in Maine it is the perk benefit they truly enjoy as pat of the job

Reply(3)
6
Related
WGME

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Cumberland County Jail Sunday morning. Officials say they found an offender unresponsive in their cell sometime Sunday morning. An officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures, but the jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person found dead in cell at Cumberland County Jail

PORTLAND, Cumberland County — One person was found dead in a cell Sunday at Cumberland County Jail. The death has prompted an investigation. A corrections officer was making rounds at the jail in Portland when he found a person unresponsive in their cell, Cumberland County Sheriff's Corrections Department Executive Assistant William Prout said Sunday in an email.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
stnonline.com

Maine Bus Driver Stalks 8-year-old, Installs GPS on Parent’s Cars

A Maine school bus driver is accused of stalking and threatening an 8-year-old student on his bus and following the boy’s parents with magnetic GPS trackers placed on their cars in New Hampshire, reported Miami Herald News. The driver known as Michael Chick is also reportedly accused of telling...
GREENLAND, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Criminal Charges#Law Enforcement
foxbangor.com

Grand jury indicts man for murder

ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WMTW

"This wasn't self-defense": the mother of Mexico fatal shooting victim speaks out

MEXICO, Maine — Thomas Tellier, 52, faces murder charges in the death of his stepson 27-year-old Nicholas Trynor of Mexico, Maine. According to court documents, Thomas and Nicholas were having a dispute about Nicholas' interaction with his half-sibling, four-year-old Tommy, on Saturday. Following a verbal argument, Tellier went to his bedroom, retrieved a gun and shot at Nicholas multiple times, killing him in the hallway of their home.
wgan.com

Drug seizure at Portland apartment leads to arrest

Police seized meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine from a Portland apartment on Monday. Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss says Portland Police and drug agents searched the apartment on St. John Street on Monday. Investigators seized about 180 grams of methamphetamine, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
LEWISTON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
NEWINGTON, NH
wgan.com

Missing 12-year-old located in Portland

UPDATE: Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Monday evening that Mbacu had been found safe. Portland Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old. The department said Geraldo Mbacu was last seen Monday around 10 a.m. at his home at 6 Cumberland Avenue. He’s only been in Portland...
PORTLAND, ME
Outsider.com

Tourist Horrified After Finding Cyclist Dead in Acadia National Park

Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday. At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy