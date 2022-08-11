Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Syracuse hosting community event to envision future of I-81 neighborhoods
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse and its urban planning and design consultant will host a “Neighborhood Design Studio” public engagement event to hear from Central New York residents on the future of the I-81 neighborhoods. The city says that residents are invited to share...
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation
UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
urbancny.com
Jubilee Homes to Update Community on Plans for the South Ave. Corridor and Beyond
Since 2018 Jubilee Homes has envisioned an Economic Development Project that will impact the South and West Sides in our City of Syracuse. The organization worked with the City Industrial Development Agency to complete a feasibility Study of impact. Jubilee Homes consulted the community, soliciting their opinions on what to do within the area.
WKTV
Utica students 'step' into careers
UTICA, N.Y.- As area students prepare to head back to school in the coming weeks, teens in grades 7 through 12 in Utica were able to learn about some cool careers on Saturday. The Back to School "Step Into Careers" program showcased STEM careers that students car work towards while still in high school. The program is run by Mohawk Valley Community College and includes peer mentoring, tutoring, test prep, college visits and career preparation. According to the program's coordinator Cymil Hamilton, introducing kids to STEM at a young age can benefit them as they move on in their education. "The benefits is getting students is getting students involved in the program to let them know there is success at high school going into college, but as well as letting them know what professions are out there in the public that they can do in case they are interested in going into that career field" Hamilton said.
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse Invites Residents to Participate in Community Grid “Neighborhood Design Studio” to Envision Future of I-81 Neighborhoods
Input sessions will help urban planners and designers create a “Vision Master Plan” for city neighborhoods impacted by the project. Syracuse, N.Y. – The City of Syracuse and its urban planning and design consultant, Dover, Kohl & Partners (DKP), will hold a six-day Community Grid “Neighborhood Design Studio” to envision the future of Interstate 81 neighborhoods during the week of August 21 at STEM at Dr. King Elementary School, 416 E. Raynor Avenue.
Company with CNY apartment complexes agrees to pay $7M to settle disability lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — A senior housing development group with properties in Central New York has settled a lawsuit over allegations of disability discrimination, housing advocates announced. The Clover Group has agreed to the settle the lawsuit brought by Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing and other advocates from six different states...
localsyr.com
Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
Join the Fort Oswego Commemoration Aug. 14
OSWEGO – A white flag was hoisted over Fort Oswego on the west side of the mouth of the Oswego River at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 14, 1756. Two British officers came out to negotiate terms of surrender, and all firing of cannon back and forth across the river ceased. French Major-General Louis-Joseph, Marquis de Montcalm sent an officer across the river to tell the British commander “the garrison should render themselves prisoners of war and that the French troops should forthwith take possession” of Oswego.
urbancny.com
Mayor Walsh Announces Winning Design to Reimagine City Hall Plaza
Asphalt art project empowers community to create welcoming place in front of City Hall. Syracuse, N.Y. – Mayor Ben Walsh announced the winning community artist that will help transform the former driveway in front of Syracuse City Hall into a vibrant and welcoming pedestrian plaza. The winning design by Jessica Whitley of Syracuse was selected by residents in an online poll this summer. The asphalt art project is expected to be installed late summer into early fall.
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
Deadline to Apply to Join Auburn PD Fast Approaching
The deadline to join the Auburn Police Department is less than a week away. The final day to apply for the entry level police examination is this upcoming Thursday. The minimum requirements to apply are being between 19-35, holding a New York State driver’s licence, and possessing a high school diploma or equivalent.
Death of Premature Baby Reported at Onondaga County Justice Center
The death of a premature baby has been reported at the Onondaga County Justice Center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating an incident that occurred on August 2nd at around 4:53a where a 35 year old woman was found by county deputies in her cell having a medical emergency. Medical staff at the center discovered she had given birth and was taken to Crouse Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.
localsyr.com
House Fire on Bellevue Ave. leaves six people displaced
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire occurred on the 1400 block of Bellevue Ave. on August 13 at 11:35 p.m., leaving multiple people displaced. Updates given by dispatchers indicated that multiple children and adults had evacuated but that another occupant was still in the house. Engine 3 (Bellevue Ave.)...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Onondaga County residents urged to carry naloxone to prevent overdose deaths
The Onondaga County Health Department is reporting several significant spikes in overdose activity over the past two months. The county gathered the information through its OD MAP system, which uses 911 calls, among other indicators, to track overdose activity. They say they recorded 14 or more overdoses in 24 hours...
waer.org
Syracuse's redistricting commission defends new majority-minority council district
The Syracuse Redistricting Commission’s proposed final map includes a majority-minority district. District 4 covers a large portion of the Southside and is predominantly African American. When commissioners presented their maps to the Syracuse Common Council for the first time this week, councilors asked for the reasoning behind the new lines.
wrvo.org
Central New York school districts hit by inflation
Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
$4.6 million home in Skaneateles: See 190 home sales in Onondaga County.
The housing market continues to be active, with 190 home sales begin recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5. The most expensive home sold was a 2-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront log home in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $4,600,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $965,000 in 2008.
Two of four restaurant inspection failures include insects; 71 operating acceptably
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jul. 17 through Jul. 30. This represents two weeks of data.
1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake
Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
