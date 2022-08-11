Read full article on original website
Could the Phillies Steal deGrom from the Mets this Offseason?
The Philadelphia Phillies could make a surprise push for Jacob deGrom this offseason if and when he opts out of his contract with the New York Mets.
Only 1 Player Has Won Both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series
Yusmeiro Petit is the only player to win both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series. The post Only 1 Player Has Won Both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Red Sox prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Yankees, while Michael Wacha takes the mound for the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon has a 3.95 ERA. His ERA on June 2 was 2.30, […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: MLB All-Star Suspended For Rest Of Season And Part Of Next Year
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
NBC Sports
Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum, dies
The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, who was married to former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died. The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman died on June 27 of cancer. She was an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif. Lincecum, who won three World Series...
The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade
Ex-Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline. However, Castillo, the top starter available, had many suitors. One such team, the New York Yankees, were very much in on the All-Star hurler. Shortly after the deal to the Mariners, it was reported that the Yankees’ talks with the […] The post The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Brock Holt starts #BooBenny campaign ahead of Andrew Benintendi’s return to Fenway Park
Holt starts #BooBenny campaign ahead of Benintendi’s return…
Little League World Series Latest Proof Instant Replay is Bad and Will Never Really Work
Little League World Series game ends on walk-off replay.
'Finest example' of Mickey Mantle's 'rookie' baseball card shatters the record for the most-expensive sports card after bidding hits $7.62m - and the auction still has two weeks to run with the price set to hit $10m!
The 'finest known example' of Yankees legend Mickey Mantle's first baseball card has already broken the record for the most expensive sports card and the auction isn't even over. Bidding for the 9.5-grade 1952 Topps card has already hit $6.35million - $7.62m with Buyer's Premium - and with two weeks...
FOX Sports
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series
New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
Red Sox’s timeline for Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers contract extension talks, revealed
The Boston Red Sox are having a poor 2022 season. Unfortunately for the Fenway Park faithful, this could be less antagonizing than the offseason. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are without contract extensions, which has led to trade rumors and uncertainty around the organization. Those rumors may end soon, though....
Pinstripe Alley
Toxic Fandom
People are sending threats and hate mail to IKF's family. Joey Gallo didn't go out in the streets of Manhattan and felt like a piece of shit. This is not every, or even most Yankees fans. But I don't get hating a player on the team you root for. Not one who is making effort.
'I did it mommy': Baseball player shares emotional call with mom after long journey to the MLB
After a decade in the minors, Wynton Bernard finally got the call to join the Colorado Rockies in the MLB. His first call? To his mother.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban
TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
FOX Sports
Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for just their second win in 10 games. It...
