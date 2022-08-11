ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 3

Related
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022

The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Red Sox prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Yankees, while Michael Wacha takes the mound for the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon has a 3.95 ERA. His ERA on June 2 was 2.30, […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets

Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
NBC Sports

Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum, dies

The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, who was married to former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died. The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman died on June 27 of cancer. She was an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif. Lincecum, who won three World Series...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade

Ex-Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline. However, Castillo, the top starter available, had many suitors. One such team, the New York Yankees, were very much in on the All-Star hurler. Shortly after the deal to the Mariners, it was reported that the Yankees’ talks with the […] The post The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Yankees#Baseball Field#Stadiums#Statcast
Daily Mail

'Finest example' of Mickey Mantle's 'rookie' baseball card shatters the record for the most-expensive sports card after bidding hits $7.62m - and the auction still has two weeks to run with the price set to hit $10m!

The 'finest known example' of Yankees legend Mickey Mantle's first baseball card has already broken the record for the most expensive sports card and the auction isn't even over. Bidding for the 9.5-grade 1952 Topps card has already hit $6.35million - $7.62m with Buyer's Premium - and with two weeks...
MLB
FOX Sports

Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Toxic Fandom

People are sending threats and hate mail to IKF's family. Joey Gallo didn't go out in the streets of Manhattan and felt like a piece of shit. This is not every, or even most Yankees fans. But I don't get hating a player on the team you root for. Not one who is making effort.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban

TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
NHL
FOX Sports

Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for just their second win in 10 games. It...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy