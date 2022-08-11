ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Council Corner: Study Session recap

City of Lakewood announcement. At its Aug. 8, 2022 study session the Lakewood City Council held a joint meeting with members of the Public Safety Advisory Committee and heard an update from the Lakewood Planning Commission and Community and Economic Development staff on the progress of the city’s tree preservation code review.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Administrator August 12 Report to Council

Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s August 12 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Court Accountability Project

Tacoma Business Council announcement. Vicious murder on Tuesday – Suspect was released by a Pierce County Judge just eight days earlier. A brutal murder happened this week that illustrates the importance of TBC’s Courts Accountability project. On Tuesday at 3pm a man was beaten to death near Pike Place Market. The suspect is Aaron Fulk-a convicted felon. Just eight days earlier, Fulk had been arrested in Pierce County for threatening to kill a Pierce Transit public safety officer. According to the Komo article below, the judge who released Fulk told him to “stay out of trouble and report to pre-trial services.” Our research shows that Fulk is a repeat offender with a criminal history including an Assault 3-Attempt from 2019 and other older history. If the Pierce County judge had set even a minimal bail of $500 or had ordered a mental health evaluation, that would have resulted in him either spending some time in jail or his family or friends being required to get involved in his life. However, by simply releasing Folk to pretrial services, no one in his family or community was made aware of the fact that he needed help. And, a tragic death occurred. Read more here:
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Lakewood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Government
State
Washington State
The Suburban Times

Congratulations Officer Kalnasy

Tacoma Police Department social media post. Officer Kalnasy (pictured left) placed 2nd at this year’s World Police And Fire Games in Rotterdam! Officer Kalnasy works the graveyard shift in Tacoma’s sector 3. Congratulations Officer Kalnasy! Job well done!
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup Farmers Market on Saturday

City of Puyallup social media post. It’s going to be a sunny weekend! A great time to visit the Farmers Market on Saturday. From 9 am to 2 pm, browse through fresh produce, veggies, gifts, and more. Learn more from the Puyallup Main Street Association website here: puyallupmainstreet.com/puyallup-farmers-market/…
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

TCC Provides Space for Nursing Assistant Certified (NAC)s to Test by the End of September

Tacoma Community College announcement. Over the course of the pandemic, Tacoma Community College (TCC) has helped train the Nursing Assistant Certified (NAC) staff Washington’s hospitals, clinics and other health care settings need to function. Now the college is giving NACs trained at TCC and elsewhere the chance to take the required certification exam before their opportunity expires at the end of September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos Abatement
lynnwoodtimes.com

Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million

MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
MUKILTEO, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Prescribed burning in Tumwater to be permissible after amendments to municipal code

Prescribed burning in Tumwater will soon be permissible after the city's public health and safety committee agreed on August 9 to recommend an ordinance amending the city’s municipal code. Tumwater Fire Chief Brian Hurley said that prescribed burning accomplishes several goals. It replicates the natural fire that historically occurred...
TUMWATER, WA
The Suburban Times

Summer Jobs 253 Celebrates 10 Years of Success on August 18

TACOMA, Wash. – This year, the Summer Jobs 253 program is celebrating 10 years of success with an anniversary event and Trades Fair that is open to the community. The celebration event will take place from 11 AM – 1 PM at Dr. Dolores Silas High School on August 18, 2022, followed by a Trades Fair sponsored by Korsmo Construction from noon – 4 PM in the Dr. Dolores Silas High School parking lot.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
thurstontalk.com

Where to Self-Wash Your Dog in Olympia, Rochester and Tumwater

When your dog needs a bath, you can add a local self-wash location to your list of options. Aside from using your own bathtub or hiring a professional grooming service, self-wash dog places in Tumwater, Rochester and Olympia are an efficient alternative. Never been? Here’s how it works. After a jaunt at the dog park, or whenever a bath is due, walk your dog into one of these local pet supply shops. Suds up with their shampoos and tubs. Towel off and groom your dog with their tools. Walk out with a clean dog.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Mayor Harrell introduces bills to improve equity in cannabis industry

SEATTLE - A new proposal by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell aims at making the cannabis industry an even playing field for minorities. He submitted three new legislations before the City Council to improve social equity. One of the proposed bills would make it easier for someone, a minority, to own...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Engaging with youth in Tacoma could help build positive connections, increase safety

As gun violence increases at a concerning rate in Tacoma, more children are at the center of those crimes. In one case, two teenagers were charged as adults for the death of a 14-year-old girl who was shot in July. In the latest "Talks with the Chief" video series, Police Chief Avery Moore shared ideas of what he wants to see from officers to engage more with youth.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy