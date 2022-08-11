Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93Bryan DijkhuizenOlympia, WA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
She Called 911 Screaming For Help In 2009 And Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKent, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Council Corner: Study Session recap
City of Lakewood announcement. At its Aug. 8, 2022 study session the Lakewood City Council held a joint meeting with members of the Public Safety Advisory Committee and heard an update from the Lakewood Planning Commission and Community and Economic Development staff on the progress of the city’s tree preservation code review.
The Suburban Times
Mayor Worthington, Council Member Belleci honorary starters of Women’s Amateur
City of University Place social media post. Mayor Worthington & CM Belleci, serving as honorary starters last Sunday, welcomed players to the @USGA Women’s Amateur Championship earlier this week. There’s still time to watch some amazing players at this non-ticketed event.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Town Administrator August 12 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s August 12 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Court Accountability Project
Tacoma Business Council announcement. Vicious murder on Tuesday – Suspect was released by a Pierce County Judge just eight days earlier. A brutal murder happened this week that illustrates the importance of TBC’s Courts Accountability project. On Tuesday at 3pm a man was beaten to death near Pike Place Market. The suspect is Aaron Fulk-a convicted felon. Just eight days earlier, Fulk had been arrested in Pierce County for threatening to kill a Pierce Transit public safety officer. According to the Komo article below, the judge who released Fulk told him to “stay out of trouble and report to pre-trial services.” Our research shows that Fulk is a repeat offender with a criminal history including an Assault 3-Attempt from 2019 and other older history. If the Pierce County judge had set even a minimal bail of $500 or had ordered a mental health evaluation, that would have resulted in him either spending some time in jail or his family or friends being required to get involved in his life. However, by simply releasing Folk to pretrial services, no one in his family or community was made aware of the fact that he needed help. And, a tragic death occurred. Read more here:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
Congratulations Officer Kalnasy
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Officer Kalnasy (pictured left) placed 2nd at this year’s World Police And Fire Games in Rotterdam! Officer Kalnasy works the graveyard shift in Tacoma’s sector 3. Congratulations Officer Kalnasy! Job well done!
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Farmers Market on Saturday
City of Puyallup social media post. It’s going to be a sunny weekend! A great time to visit the Farmers Market on Saturday. From 9 am to 2 pm, browse through fresh produce, veggies, gifts, and more. Learn more from the Puyallup Main Street Association website here: puyallupmainstreet.com/puyallup-farmers-market/…
The Suburban Times
TCC Provides Space for Nursing Assistant Certified (NAC)s to Test by the End of September
Tacoma Community College announcement. Over the course of the pandemic, Tacoma Community College (TCC) has helped train the Nursing Assistant Certified (NAC) staff Washington’s hospitals, clinics and other health care settings need to function. Now the college is giving NACs trained at TCC and elsewhere the chance to take the required certification exam before their opportunity expires at the end of September.
nypressnews.com
Residents celebrate West Seattle Bridge reopening, but still much to do
The West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen Sept. 18, but the Seattle Department of Transportation says there is a lot left to do and some potential hiccups that could get in the way. There is paving, sign installation, more carbon fiber wrapping, crack filling, and some concrete to pour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lynnwoodtimes.com
Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million
MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
thejoltnews.com
Prescribed burning in Tumwater to be permissible after amendments to municipal code
Prescribed burning in Tumwater will soon be permissible after the city's public health and safety committee agreed on August 9 to recommend an ordinance amending the city’s municipal code. Tumwater Fire Chief Brian Hurley said that prescribed burning accomplishes several goals. It replicates the natural fire that historically occurred...
The Suburban Times
Summer Jobs 253 Celebrates 10 Years of Success on August 18
TACOMA, Wash. – This year, the Summer Jobs 253 program is celebrating 10 years of success with an anniversary event and Trades Fair that is open to the community. The celebration event will take place from 11 AM – 1 PM at Dr. Dolores Silas High School on August 18, 2022, followed by a Trades Fair sponsored by Korsmo Construction from noon – 4 PM in the Dr. Dolores Silas High School parking lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thurstontalk.com
Where to Self-Wash Your Dog in Olympia, Rochester and Tumwater
When your dog needs a bath, you can add a local self-wash location to your list of options. Aside from using your own bathtub or hiring a professional grooming service, self-wash dog places in Tumwater, Rochester and Olympia are an efficient alternative. Never been? Here’s how it works. After a jaunt at the dog park, or whenever a bath is due, walk your dog into one of these local pet supply shops. Suds up with their shampoos and tubs. Towel off and groom your dog with their tools. Walk out with a clean dog.
KING-5
Impact to Seattle-area hospitals, community after 9 shot in 5 separate incidents overnight
Five shootings in Renton and Seattle left one man dead and eight people injured. The impact extends to witnesses, loved ones and the community as a whole.
q13fox.com
More South King County mayors join others asking help from county, state in fighting crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. - More mayors from cities in South King County have now joined several others in an ongoing plea to the county and Washington state to help fight the rise in crime and violence. There are now 11 city mayors – Auburn, Black Diamond, Covington, Des Moines, Enumclaw,...
q13fox.com
Mayor Harrell introduces bills to improve equity in cannabis industry
SEATTLE - A new proposal by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell aims at making the cannabis industry an even playing field for minorities. He submitted three new legislations before the City Council to improve social equity. One of the proposed bills would make it easier for someone, a minority, to own...
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
KING-5
Why local hospitals are overcrowded
Harborview Medical Center is currently diverting non-emergent patients as the hospital copes with overcrowding. Other local hospitals face similar concerns.
q13fox.com
Engaging with youth in Tacoma could help build positive connections, increase safety
As gun violence increases at a concerning rate in Tacoma, more children are at the center of those crimes. In one case, two teenagers were charged as adults for the death of a 14-year-old girl who was shot in July. In the latest "Talks with the Chief" video series, Police Chief Avery Moore shared ideas of what he wants to see from officers to engage more with youth.
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
Comments / 0