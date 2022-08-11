Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
South Bend police locate and arrest burglary suspect
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West for a possible burglary in-progress, according to the South Bend Police Department. First detail officers Camparone and Hof noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival and...
abc57.com
Man accused of firearm, drug possession following altercation in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested on firearm and drug possession charges following an altercation early Thursday morning, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:29 a.m., officers responded to an apartment on Malcolm Street for a domestic violence call. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were told the...
abc57.com
17-year-old arrested following altercation at Elkhart High School
ELKHART, Ind. - A 17-year-old was arrested following an altercation at Elkhart High School on Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. Just after 10 a.m., an officer working for Elkhart Community Schools was in the hallway while students changed classes when the officer saw two female students in a verbal altercation.
abc57.com
Man accused of robbery at hotel
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested following a reported robbery at a hotel in Roseland on July 24, according to the probable cause affidavit. Joseph Wingo was arrested on one count of robbery. At 6:06 a.m. on July 24, officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Prosecutor's office releases update on investigation into Dante Kittrell's shooting
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has provided an update to the investigation into the fatal shooting of Dante Kittrell on July 29 by officers with the South Bend Police Department. The St. Joseph County Police and Mishawaka Police are conducting a joint investigation into...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over five years for firearms offense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Jonnie Jones-Gunn, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison followed by two years...
abc57.com
Man arrested for erratic behavior following traffic crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was arrested for erratic behavior following a traffic crash early Tuesday morning on CR 6, according to Elkhart Police. Police responded to CR 6 near Dexter Drive at 5 a.m. for a traffic crash with injures. When the officer arrived, they were advised by firefighters...
abc57.com
Mishawaka police investigate shots-fired call at River Point Apartments
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- At approximately 9:08 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a unit at the River Point Apartments in reference to a shots-fired call, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. The intersection of Bittersweet and Vistula was blocked off along with access to the complex. Mishawaka police are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Cass county
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union Road near Center Street on Saturday around 9:53 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that 27-year-old Elkhart resident, Nicholas Dimos was attempting to turn into a driveway on Union Road at the time of the crash, and did not see an oncoming vehicle before pulling in front of it, according to investigators.
abc57.com
Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
abc57.com
Faith Leaders gather on Friday demanding a crisis response team in the wake of Dante Kittrell's shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- On Friday the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s confirmed it is waiting for ballistics tests to come back before releasing much more information on the deadly South Bend police shooting of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell. Faith Leaders still gathered on Friday to demand a crisis response teams in the wake of the deadly police shooting.
abc57.com
La Porte County Sheriff's Office warns to watch out for scam calls
LA PORTE, Ind. -- The La Porte County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of scam calls going around. Police report that scammers are calling people claiming they're deputies and that you missed jury duty. If you get one of these calls you should ask for their name and extension number.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
abc57.com
South Bend tenets refuse to speak about residential problems in fear of eviction
SOUTH BEND, Ind.—Tenants with the South Bend Housing Authority (SBHA) started calling ABC57 Thursday evening, complaining of another water shut-off at 501 Alonso Watson Dr. But many refused to go on the record with their complaints, fearing retaliation from the housing authority. One tenant, 83-year-old George Coley, has lived...
abc57.com
Celebration of life held for Benton Harbor's first Black firefighter, Archie Davis Sr.
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The first African American firefighter for the city of Benton Harbor was remembered during a celebration of life service Friday morning. Archie Davis Sr. died on July 26. Davis was the first African American firefighter in the history of the Benton Harbor Fire Department when he joined in 1957.
abc57.com
New pickleball courts in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the six new courts is at Studebaker Park located at 1020 McDonald Street, Elkhart. The grand opening is on August 12th 1 p.m. followed by the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. After the opening, Mayor Roberson and Park...
abc57.com
Friends, family, and colleagues remember Zachery Potts at funeral service
THREE OAKS, Mich. --- It was a somber, yet touching day at Calvary Tabernacle in Three Oaks as the life of Zachery Potts was remembered by hundreds of people whose lives he impacted. They reflected on the many aspects of Zach’s life; faith, politics, and his care for others.
abc57.com
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
abc57.com
Two people injured in house fire on W. Lexington
ELKHART, Ind. -- Two people suffered burns in a fire that happened at a home on W. Lexington Avenue Friday morning, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the home just before 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire on the first and second floors.
abc57.com
Downtown South Bend Art Beat returns on Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The streets of downtown South Bend will be filled with performing, visual and culinary artists throughout Saturday for Art Beat 2022, a celebration of local artisans. Art Beat 2022 will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout downtown South Bend. Those looking to volunteer can...
Comments / 0