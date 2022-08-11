Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Completes Triple in Just Over an Hour on Night 4 of European Champs
LCM (50m) Hungary’s Kristof Milak competed in three events on night four of the European Championships swimming in finals of the men’s 100 butterfly and 4×100 freestyle relay as well as the semi-final for the men’s 200 freestyle. He was busy the whole finals session, swimming in the first event as well as the last.
swimswam.com
Spanish Men Break More National Records with 3:13.73 in 4×100 Free Relay Final
LCM (50m) Led by the two fastest 100-meter freestylers in the country’s history, the men’s 4×100 free relay team from Spain crushed its previous national record from prelims by more than 1.5 seconds in Sunday’s final. Sergio de Celis (48.41), Luis Dominguez (47.89), Mario Molla (49.30),...
swimswam.com
Analia Pigree Wins Gold in Women’s 50 Back, Breaks Own French Record with 27.27
LCM (50m) World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018) European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021) 2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36. Top 8:. Analia Pigree (FRA) — 27.27. Silvia Scalia (ITA)...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
LCM (50m) On day four of the 2022 European Championships, the finals of the men’s 100 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 breast, women’s 200 free, and the men’s 4×100 free relay will be contested. Kristof Milak will be enduring an extremely tough schedule today, starting off with the finals of the 100 fly, and then having to race the 200 free semi-finals minutes later. Then, he will end his day by swimming on Hungary’s 4×100 free relay. He is the top seed headed both into the 100 fly final and the 200 free semis.
swimswam.com
Björn Seeliger Shatters Swedish and Nordic Records in 50 BK With 24.79
LCM (50m) In prelims of the men’s 50 backstroke on Day 4 of the 2022 European Championships, Björn Seeliger took down both the Swedish and Nordic records. He blasted 24.79, taking down his own Swedish record of 25.10 that he’d set in July 2022. The swim is also a new Nordic record. That old mark was set by Norway’s Lavrans Solli at 24.84 at the 2015 World Championships.
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Swims 47.47 100 Free To Break Hungarian Record
LCM (50m) A swimmer who got overshadowed by David Popovici’s world record was Kristof Milak, who put up a time of 47.47 to take silver in the men’s 100 free final at the 2022 European Championships. With this swim, he breaks Nandor Nemeth‘s Hungarian record that was set at the World Championships this summer. Nemeth’s previous record time was 47.69.
swimswam.com
What Cities Do World Records Tend To Be Set In?
Courtesy of DataDrivenMed on Twitter, there is data on the top 25 cities where long and short course swimming world records have been set. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari. In swimming, there are pools that are known to be “fast” and pools that are known to be “slow”. The Forco...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Hungary Wins Historic European Men’s 800 Free Relay Title
Nandor Nemeth, Richard Marton, Balazs Hollo and Kristof Milak combined to win Hungary's first male European relay title in 68 years on Thursday. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari/LEN. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to...
swimswam.com
David Popovici Crushes European Record With 46.98 100 Free
LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. So, David Popovici just broke a ton of records...
swimswam.com
Yohann Ndoye-Brouard Downs French Record in 200 Back Victory at Euros
LCM (50m) After an issue with the starting wedge threw off his semifinals last night, Yohann Ndoye-Brouard wasn’t letting anything get in the way of his 200-meter backstroke final on Saturday. The 21-year-old Frenchman surged ahead of the field on the final 50 to win gold in 1:55.62, breaking...
swimswam.com
Gregorio Paltrinieri Blasts 7:40.86 800 Free For New Championship Record
LCM (50m) World Record: 7:32.12 — Zhang Lin, China (2009) European Record: 7:39.27 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2019) European Championships Record: 7:42.33 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2016) 2020 European Champion: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine — 7:42.61. Results:. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:40.86 (Championships Record) Lukas Martens...
swimswam.com
“Even If I Die Here, Drown, Whatever…”: Five Best Quotes from Day 3 of Euros
LCM (50m) Hungary’s Benedek Kovacs clocked a 29.20 on the final length of the 200 backstroke to rally all the way from fifth up to second place and steal his first major international medal in comeback fashion at the 2022 European Championships on Saturday. Just how badly did the...
swimswam.com
WATCH: David Popovici Becomes 4th Swimmer Under 47 Seconds in 100m Free
LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. Finals Qualifiers:. David Popovici (ROU), 46.98 ER. Kristof Milak...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: #1 Seed Wellbrock out of 800 Free (Day 2 Scratches)
LCM (50m) The 2nd day of the 2022 European Championships saw some notable scratches. At the top of the list is Germany’s Florian Wellbrock, who is skipping the men’s 800 free today after entering as the top seed. Wellbrock’s coach revealed a few days ago that Wellbrock recently came down with a COVID-19 infection, and that while he still plans to race this week, he would be cutting his schedule down. It appears Wellbrock wasn’t feeling up to the 800 free this week, despite entering as the #1 seed with a 7:39.63. He swam that time at the World Championships in June, winning Silver with the performance.
swimswam.com
19-Year-Old Alisee Pisane Cracks Belgian Record in the Women’s 1500 with 16:26.20
LCM (50m) World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2018) European Record: 15:38.88 – Lotte Friis, DEN (2013) European Championships Record: 15:50.22, Boglarka Kapas (2016) 2020 European Champion: Simona Quadarella, ITA – 15:53.59. Top 8 Qualifiers:. Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 16:05.61. Viktoraia Mihalyvari-Farkas (HUN) – 16:09.87...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Hosszu Chasing 400 IM Gold #5 (Day 2 Prelims Preview)
LCM (50m) There were only a handful of notable scratches for Saturday morning’s prelims session. A pair of British swimmers have dropped out of the women’s 200 free this morning. Freya Colbert, the #6 seed in the event, has selected to race the 400 IM this morning over the 200 free. Cobert is the #7 seed in the 400 IM this morning, standing a good chance of making it into finals. Fellow Brit Lucy Hope has scratched the 200 free, although she isn’t racing any other events individually today. Hope was the #10 seed in the event.
swimswam.com
David Popovici Goes 46.86, Breaks Cielo’s 13-Year Old 100 Free World Record
LCM (50m) For thirteen years, Cesar Cielo‘s 100 free world record time of 46.91 from the 2009 World Championships stood untouched. Several swimmers have come close, such as Cameron McEvoy in 2016 (47.04) and Caeleb Dressel in 2019 (46.96), but no man had gone under Cielo’s magical mark.
swimswam.com
17-Year-Old Diogo Ribeiro Lowers His 100 Fly Portuguese Record to 51.61 in Semis
LCM (50m) The big story from Saturday’s 100 butterfly semifinals was the stamina of Hungarian sensation Kristof Milak, who clocked a 51.01 just about 15 minutes after going 47.47 in the 100 free. Lost in the shuffle of a busy session was Diogo Matos Ribeiro’s 51.61 in the 100 fly, which lowered his own Portuguese national record and brought the 17-year-old less than a second shy of Milak’s world junior record (50.62).
swimswam.com
Steenbergen Drops Clutch 52.33 Anchor To Help Dutch Win Mixed Medley Relay
LCM (50m) In the mixed medley relay at the 2022 European Championships, Kira Toussaint, Arno Kamminga, Nyls Korstanje, and Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands won in a time of 3:41.73, just a few tenths off the 3:41.54 that they put up to win bronze at the World Championships earlier this year.
