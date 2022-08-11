LCM (50m) The 2nd day of the 2022 European Championships saw some notable scratches. At the top of the list is Germany’s Florian Wellbrock, who is skipping the men’s 800 free today after entering as the top seed. Wellbrock’s coach revealed a few days ago that Wellbrock recently came down with a COVID-19 infection, and that while he still plans to race this week, he would be cutting his schedule down. It appears Wellbrock wasn’t feeling up to the 800 free this week, despite entering as the #1 seed with a 7:39.63. He swam that time at the World Championships in June, winning Silver with the performance.

