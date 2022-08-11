ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

Kristof Milak Completes Triple in Just Over an Hour on Night 4 of European Champs

LCM (50m) Hungary’s Kristof Milak competed in three events on night four of the European Championships swimming in finals of the men’s 100 butterfly and 4×100 freestyle relay as well as the semi-final for the men’s 200 freestyle. He was busy the whole finals session, swimming in the first event as well as the last.
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

LCM (50m) On day four of the 2022 European Championships, the finals of the men’s 100 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 breast, women’s 200 free, and the men’s 4×100 free relay will be contested. Kristof Milak will be enduring an extremely tough schedule today, starting off with the finals of the 100 fly, and then having to race the 200 free semi-finals minutes later. Then, he will end his day by swimming on Hungary’s 4×100 free relay. He is the top seed headed both into the 100 fly final and the 200 free semis.
swimswam.com

Björn Seeliger Shatters Swedish and Nordic Records in 50 BK With 24.79

LCM (50m) In prelims of the men’s 50 backstroke on Day 4 of the 2022 European Championships, Björn Seeliger took down both the Swedish and Nordic records. He blasted 24.79, taking down his own Swedish record of 25.10 that he’d set in July 2022. The swim is also a new Nordic record. That old mark was set by Norway’s Lavrans Solli at 24.84 at the 2015 World Championships.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
swimswam.com

Kristof Milak Swims 47.47 100 Free To Break Hungarian Record

LCM (50m) A swimmer who got overshadowed by David Popovici’s world record was Kristof Milak, who put up a time of 47.47 to take silver in the men’s 100 free final at the 2022 European Championships. With this swim, he breaks Nandor Nemeth‘s Hungarian record that was set at the World Championships this summer. Nemeth’s previous record time was 47.69.
swimswam.com

What Cities Do World Records Tend To Be Set In?

Courtesy of DataDrivenMed on Twitter, there is data on the top 25 cities where long and short course swimming world records have been set. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari. In swimming, there are pools that are known to be “fast” and pools that are known to be “slow”. The Forco...
swimswam.com

David Popovici Crushes European Record With 46.98 100 Free

LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. So, David Popovici just broke a ton of records...
swimswam.com

Gregorio Paltrinieri Blasts 7:40.86 800 Free For New Championship Record

LCM (50m) World Record: 7:32.12 — Zhang Lin, China (2009) European Record: 7:39.27 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2019) European Championships Record: 7:42.33 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2016) 2020 European Champion: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine — 7:42.61. Results:. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:40.86 (Championships Record) Lukas Martens...
swimswam.com

WATCH: David Popovici Becomes 4th Swimmer Under 47 Seconds in 100m Free

LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. Finals Qualifiers:. David Popovici (ROU), 46.98 ER. Kristof Milak...
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: #1 Seed Wellbrock out of 800 Free (Day 2 Scratches)

LCM (50m) The 2nd day of the 2022 European Championships saw some notable scratches. At the top of the list is Germany’s Florian Wellbrock, who is skipping the men’s 800 free today after entering as the top seed. Wellbrock’s coach revealed a few days ago that Wellbrock recently came down with a COVID-19 infection, and that while he still plans to race this week, he would be cutting his schedule down. It appears Wellbrock wasn’t feeling up to the 800 free this week, despite entering as the #1 seed with a 7:39.63. He swam that time at the World Championships in June, winning Silver with the performance.
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Hosszu Chasing 400 IM Gold #5 (Day 2 Prelims Preview)

LCM (50m) There were only a handful of notable scratches for Saturday morning’s prelims session. A pair of British swimmers have dropped out of the women’s 200 free this morning. Freya Colbert, the #6 seed in the event, has selected to race the 400 IM this morning over the 200 free. Cobert is the #7 seed in the 400 IM this morning, standing a good chance of making it into finals. Fellow Brit Lucy Hope has scratched the 200 free, although she isn’t racing any other events individually today. Hope was the #10 seed in the event.
swimswam.com

17-Year-Old Diogo Ribeiro Lowers His 100 Fly Portuguese Record to 51.61 in Semis

LCM (50m) The big story from Saturday’s 100 butterfly semifinals was the stamina of Hungarian sensation Kristof Milak, who clocked a 51.01 just about 15 minutes after going 47.47 in the 100 free. Lost in the shuffle of a busy session was Diogo Matos Ribeiro’s 51.61 in the 100 fly, which lowered his own Portuguese national record and brought the 17-year-old less than a second shy of Milak’s world junior record (50.62).
