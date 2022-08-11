Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man charged for OWI and more
ROCK VALLEY—A 31-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Sergio Anival Ramos Perez stemmed from the stop of a...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids driver charged for OWI, more
ROCK RAPIDS—A 57-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, operation without a registration card or plate, failure to transfer the title on a motor vehicle, driving without required high-risk insurance, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed for OWI after crash
ROCK RAPIDS—A 71-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gary Lee Vogel stemmed from the investigation of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 9 and Greene Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on OWI, drug warrants
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on O'Brien County warrants for first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from a welfare check after he appeared...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities investigating report of shot fired on the Missouri River
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the Missouri River near Union County Saturday night.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls drug dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death was sentenced on August 10. Jeffery Darnell Moore, age 53, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison. Moore knowingly and intentionally distributed fentanyl,...
nwestiowa.com
Harris man jailed for false assault report
HARTLEY—A 41-year-old Harris man was arrested about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on a charge of false report of an indictable offense to public entity. The arrest of Matthew Loren Speer stemmed from calling the O’Brien County Communications Center in Primghar to report that he had been assaulted in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Five charged for being at meth gathering
PAULLINA—Five people were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, on a charge of gathering where controlled substances are used at 4480-D Silver Ave. about four miles northeast of Paullina. Arrested were:. Cynthia Marie Godfrey, 51, who rents the residence. Tiffany Virjean Kollasch, 40, Spencer. Gary Ulyssess Stallings II, 42, Sibley, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for disorderly conduct
SIBLEY—A 52-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on charges of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Edward Mahlon Gonshorowski stemmed from a report of harassment at his apartment at 612 Eighth St.,...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate fatal crash in southwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. It happened just before 6 Saturday evening on West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue. Police say a pickup, heading west on 85th, collided with a motorcycle also traveling westbound. A woman passenger...
kiwaradio.com
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal
Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
nwestiowa.com
Carroll man jailed for contact violation
PRIMGHAR—A 27-year-old Carroll man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joshua Daniel Lepird stemmed from him making two phone calls in rural Primghar to a female that he is not to have contact with about 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man pleads to illegally having gun
SIOUX CITY—A 34-year-old Hartley man pleaded guilty Aug. 1 in federal court to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Joe Edward Ripka previously was convicted of failure to affix drug stamp on Oct. 23, 2017, in Emmet County District Court in Estherville. The conviction prohibits a person from possessing a firearm.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for assault, more
ROCK VALLEY—A 30-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault, disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior, and public intoxication. The arrest of Bradley Alan Vande Griend stemmed from an argument with a household member, according to the Rock...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman charged for her second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 44-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 8:20 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Carolyn Muthoni Muiruri stemmed from the stop of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 clocked at 79 mph on the 2800...
nwestiowa.com
Paullina man arrested for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Paullina man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Daniel Dean Ohrt stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix for a license plate violation on the 200 block of Eighth Street, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Two O’Brien County Residents Face Burglary, Drug Charges
Paullina, Iowa — Two people, one from Sutherland and one from Paullina face felony and misdemeanor charges after recent incidents. According to criminal complaints filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones of Sutherland and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler of Paullina face the charges in relation to incidents that occurred about a week ago.
Child dies after UTV accident in northwest Iowa
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An eight-year-old is dead following a UTV crash in northwest Iowa. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened west of Hinton, just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators say the boy was driving the UTV when he lost control in a grassy area of the family’s property. The vehicle rolled and […]
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teenager hurt in rollover
SIOUX CENTER—A Sioux Center 16-year-old was injured in a one-vehicle rollover about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on Fig Avenue, four miles west of Sioux Center. Savannah Rae DeGroot was driving north when she lost control of her 2004 Buick Le Sabre, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 1