FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com
New Restaurant in Southwest Houston Offers Global Menu
There was a time when the culinary descriptor “fusion” fell out of vogue, but it seems that at least one new business is embracing it again. Fusion59 emerged on August 2 in southwest Houston at 11786 Wilcrest near Highway 59. It’s owned by entrepreneur Shaukatali “Sam” Momin. The dining room is a modest 3,500 square feet with a contemporary feel, and there’s also a 1,100-square-foot patio.
This Is Texas' Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
365thingsinhouston.com
Feast on crispy chicken wings at 7 essential eateries in Houston
Discover seven of the city’s best places for juicy, fried chicken wings (plus an all-vegan option) at spots across Houston. When it’s time to feast on a plate of chicken wings, Houston has much to offer in the way of nontraditional takes on the crispy delicacies. Check out...
How to get Houston's fanciest sushi for almost half the price
Uchi's happy hour is a great way to score a typically expensive meal for less.
Eat of the Week: A Mexican breakfast dish even better than enchiladas
The enfrijoladas Veracruzanas at Dichos Taqueria are the pillowy stuff of dreams.
Eater
Peruvian and Japanese Flavors Merge at This New Houston Hot Spot
Ambitious Rice Village food hall Politan Row permanently closed its doors in 2020 during the pandemic, but at least one of its chefs is back with his own restaurant. Kata Robata veteran and award-winning chef Masaru Fukuda opened his latest restaurant Pacha Nikkei at 10001 Westheimer Road, Suite 5 on Friday, August 12, and he’s incorporating plenty of personal touches that harken back to his Peruvian and Japanese upbringing.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s
The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
Eater
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations
Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland
Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
houstoniamag.com
Bun B's Trill Burgers Is Back with Two Houston-Area Pop-Ups
We’ve chronicled Bun B’s rapid success with Trill Burgers, which he seems to be able to sell in copious quantities to anyone, anywhere. Now that he and his Trill Burgers co-owners Nick Scurfield and Andy Nguyen have gained national acclaim with their massive win in Good Morning America’s “Best Burgers in America” competition, the Trill emcee is headed back to the Lone Star State to spread more of his trill flavor.
After 20 years in business, Houston wine bar serves its last glass
The closing of Tasting Room's CityCentre location marks the end of a spirited era.
Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this $4.29 million Houston home in Bluejack National
The house is located at Bluejack National, home to a Tiger Woods' designed golf course.
Click2Houston.com
Popular clothing brand SHEIN coming to Houston area this weekend for pop-up shop🛍️
HOUSTON – Attention, fashionistas: Prepare to shop until you drop!. Popular online clothing brand SHEIN is coming to the Houston area this weekend for a pop-up shop experience. From Aug. 12-14, the pop-up shop will be located at 18201 Egret Bay Blvd. Ste. B in the Clear Lake area...
fox26houston.com
SHEIN Pop-up Shop Opens in Houston
The largest fashion e-retailer in the world makes a stop in Houston for its limited city pop-up shop tour. Some fans showed up at 4 a.m. for the 11 a.m. opening of the hands-on SHEIN experience.
Soto's Cantina opening a second location near Jersey Village
A new Soto's Cantina location is coming soon to West Little York Road. (Courtesy Soto's Cantina) After a successful reopening following repairs at its original Grant Road location, Soto's Cantina has a second location in the works at 11755 W. Little York Road, Houston. The location will feature all of Soto's fan favorites and offer patrons in the Cy-Fair area another location. A specific opening date has yet to be announced. For the most up-to-date information on the development, check the Soto's Cantina Facebook page. 281-955-5667. www.sotoscantina.com.
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
The Lost Cajun permanently closes Cypress location
The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) Aaron and Renee Duhon announced via Facebook on Aug. 9 the permanent closure of The Lost Cajun in Cypress. Located at 24110 Hwy. 290, Cypress, the eatery opened in fall 2018 and served traditional authentic Cajun cuisine.
houstoncitybook.com
Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet
SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
defendernetwork.com
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive
The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
winespectator.com
11 Stellar Wine Restaurants in Houston
In recent years, Texas has become a stronghold for world-class dining. But where to start a culinary tour of the massive Lone Star State? One of your first stops has to be Houston. Space City’s restaurants are upping the game with impressive wine lists and diverse menus, as these 11 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners show, offering everything from steak-house luxury to contemporary takes on French and Asian classics. Time for liftoff!
