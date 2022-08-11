ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Downtown Norfolk shooting suspect makes court appearance, faces felony charges

By Penny Kmitt
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pF3iC_0hDb6bjq00

NORFOLK, Va. - The man accused of shooting and injuring four people outside a nightclub in downtown Norfolk faced a judge on Thursday.

Tyshawn Gray faces four counts of malicious wounding, 4 counts of using a firearm while committing a felony, and one count of willfully shootings a gun in public after allegedly shooting four people , including a Norfolk Sheriff's Deputy.

Gray appeared in court today via Zoom and requested to hire a private attorney.

Police say the incident started around 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 5 after an altercation inside Legacy Nightclub. It's unclear if Gray brought the gun into the establishment.

Now, Norfolk city Manager Chip Filer says he is holding businesses accountable for the actions of their patrons. Filer says every business, from restaurants to bars and even coffee shops, must prove why they deserve to operate downtown.

Many business owners say they feel like they're being placed under a microscope and argue they can't always control who comes into their business.

The city manager hinted that licenses may be revoked if the city's requirements are not met.

Tyshawn Gray is expected back in the Norfolk courthouse on Aug. 8.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

PPD investigating gunshot wound

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating a gunshot wound incident Saturday afternoon. In a tweet posted just before 4 p.m., the department said it was investigating the shooting which happened in the 2500 block of Airline Blvd. A man was shot and seriously hurt...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Felony Charges#Violent Crime#Norfolk Sheriff#Legacy Nightclub#Filer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead

Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy