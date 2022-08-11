ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him

HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son on Aug. 9, killing him. It happened at a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton Area of Hood County. The boy was taken by air ambulance to Cooks Children’s Hospital in...
