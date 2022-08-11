Counting Down the Irish — 20 to 16, led by Notre Dame’s defensive line depth and highlighting the lack of offensive options

Watching Cam Jurgens obliterate defensive tackles, get out front on running plays and expertly make pre-snap reads and calls, it was easy to forget it was his first NFL game. With Jason Kelce out after elbow surgery, Jurgens started the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night and played the entire first half with both the first and second offense. In all, he played 36 snaps at center and it was quite an auspicious debut for the rookie second-round pick from Nebraska.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO