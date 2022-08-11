Counting Down the Irish — 20 to 16, led by Notre Dame’s defensive line depth and highlighting the lack of offensive options

Read full article on original website
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
Husker Doc Talk: Insights From Mitch Sherman on Fall Camp
A deep dive into Nebraska’s running backs and offensive line
Bills begin roster cuts by releasing four
With rosters needing to go down from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline, the Bills have started their roster cuts. Buffalo announced on Sunday that the team has released offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, cornerback Olajiah Griffin, and tight end Jalen Wydermayer. Of the four...
5 storylines to watch for in Commanders-Panthers preseason game
Football is finally back. Well, sort of, at least. The Washington Commanders begin their 2022 preseason slate on Saturday afternoon, as the club is set to host the Carolina Panthers for a 1 p.m. kickoff at FedEx Field (coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington). Saturday's...
Wilson's injury could open Jimmy G-to-Jets trade possibility
Add a new team to the list of possible destinations for 49ers-quarterback-for-now Jimmy Garoppolo. The New York Jets’ preseason got off to the worst-possible start on Friday night when franchise quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was running in the...
Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing
Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising. Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a...
Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
Kelce's heir apparent Jurgens shows why Eagles drafted him
Watching Cam Jurgens obliterate defensive tackles, get out front on running plays and expertly make pre-snap reads and calls, it was easy to forget it was his first NFL game. With Jason Kelce out after elbow surgery, Jurgens started the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night and played the entire first half with both the first and second offense. In all, he played 36 snaps at center and it was quite an auspicious debut for the rookie second-round pick from Nebraska.
Maiocco's 53-man 49ers roster projection before preseason opener
SANTA CLARA -- After two weeks of practices to open training camp, the 49ers will finally line up against some new faces. The 49ers have preseason games against Green Bay, Minnesota and Houston, along with two joint practices against the Vikings over a 14-day period beginning Friday night at Levi’s Stadium.
Mike Vrabel: Malik Willis needs to be more decisive
Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis played his first game for the team on Thursday night and head coach Mike Vrabel’s review of the third-round pick’s performance could be boiled down to three words. After the Titans lost to the Ravens, Vrabel said in a press conference that Willis...
Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut
The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
Eagles cut William Dunkle, Ali Fayad
The Eagles started paring down their roster on Sunday. The team announced that they have released offensive lineman William Dunkle and linebacker Ali Fayad. All 32 teams have to get down to 85 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday and the Eagles now have three moves left to make by that point.
Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires
Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
Arthur Smith: Drake London’s knee injury not a long-term concern
Falcons first-round pick Drake London left the team’s first preseason game with a knee injury, but initial reports were that the wideout avoided anything serious. Head coach Arthur Smith offered confirmation of that on Sunday. While Smith did not say when London would be returning to the field, he did say that the team is not concerned that it will be an extended absence.
Roob's observations: Hurts excels, a rookie impresses, more
Get in, make a bunch of plays, then get out. The starting offense only played seven plays, and the first defense only played five in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night at the Linc. But you couldn’t ask for more from either unit. The Eagles’...
Patriots sign undrafted free agent defensive back Devin Hafford
The New England Patriots are bringing back a familiar face. Undrafted free agent defensive back Drew Hafford has signed with the Patriots, his agency OSMG announced Sunday. Hafford spent time with the Patriots earlier in the offseason and was waived after minicamp in May. Hafford played at FCS school Tarleton...
Matt Ryan “looked sharp” in Colts’ debut
Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons in Atlanta before the March trade that sent the former league MVP to Indianapolis. Now, everything once old is new again. Ryan made his Colts’ debut Saturday against the Bills. He played four series, going into the second quarter, and completed 6 of 10...
Late hit on Jalen Hurts sends Nick Sirianni into a tizzy
Friday night’s game between the Eagles and Jets may have resulted in a serious knee injury for New York quarterback Zach Wilson. The other starting quarterback provided his team with a brief scare, too. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a massive — and late — hit to Jalen Hurts,...
Eagles stock up, stock down after 1st preseason game
The Eagles lost to the Jets 24-21 on Friday night at the Linc, but we learned plenty about the team. The first-team offense and first-team defense certainly looked very good. And now it’s time for another stock watch. In the first stock watch, the up players were: Marcus Epps,...
Curran: Tyquan Thornton has same trait as two Patriots greats
New England Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton made a strong first impression in Thursday night's preseason opener. The second-round wide receiver found the end zone for his first time as a pro at the end of the first quarter. Shortly before his touchdown, he blew by his defender and nearly connected with quarterback Brian Hoyer on a deep ball down the sideline.
