WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The name of the game for West Lafayette so far this season is improvement. The team wants to improve practice to practice and week to week. "We just want to keep continuing to get better week by week," Head Coach Shane Fry said. "You know everybody says from week one to week two that's the biggest improvement, we want to see an improvement between every week so we're peaking when the sectional gets here."

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO