(KNSI) — The City of Cold Spring issued a one-year moratorium on the sale of THC products Wednesday. Council members agreed to the moratorium to give the city time to look at changes to code and zoning ordinances for regulating sales, manufacturing, and distribution of THC and CBD products. Cold Spring is at least the third city in the St. Cloud area to implement a moratorium joining St. Joseph and Sartell. Waite Park is also considering the issue. The city of St. Cloud has not enacted a moratorium, but a public hearing regarding a proposed ordinance is set for September 12th.

COLD SPRING, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO