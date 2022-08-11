Read full article on original website
Recount in St. Cloud City Council Ward 2 Race Set for Wednesday
(KNSI) — St. Cloud will recount the ballots next week in a narrow race for the city council. During Tuesday’s Primary Election, Karen Larson took first place with 638 votes and advanced to November’s election. She will be joined by either Sandra Brakstad, who got 432 votes, or Seal Dwyer, who finished with 429 votes. Dwyer asked for the recount on Wednesday. Minnesota law allows a candidate to request a recount if the race is within half a percent.
Special St. Cloud City Council Meeting Monday to Finalize November Ballot Questions
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud City Council will meet on Monday to finalize the wording on two questions on the November ballot asking voters to approve a half-cent sales tax and a property tax increase. St. Cloud wants to use the half-cent sales tax to pay for $21.1 million...
St. Cloud Had 4th Most Homicides in Minnesota in 2021
(KNSI) – St. Cloud had the fourth most homicides in Minnesota last year according to recently released crime statistics. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report also shows violent crime jumped 21.6% in one year. Minnesota recorded 201 homicides last year compared to 185 in 2020. St. Cloud set a new record with five homicides in 2021 behind Minneapolis 93, St. Paul 38 and Brooklyn Park with six.
Cold Spring Enacts One Year Moratorium on Sale of THC Products
(KNSI) — The City of Cold Spring issued a one-year moratorium on the sale of THC products Wednesday. Council members agreed to the moratorium to give the city time to look at changes to code and zoning ordinances for regulating sales, manufacturing, and distribution of THC and CBD products. Cold Spring is at least the third city in the St. Cloud area to implement a moratorium joining St. Joseph and Sartell. Waite Park is also considering the issue. The city of St. Cloud has not enacted a moratorium, but a public hearing regarding a proposed ordinance is set for September 12th.
SCSU Getting Ready for Move In Day, Huskies First Four
(KNSI) – St. Cloud State University is welcoming back students next week during its Huskies First Four celebration and orientation. Events start on Thursday, August 18th, during move-in day. Activities continue through the weekend. Some of the events include campus tours, community meals and an ice cream social. According...
