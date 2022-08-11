NY Governor Hochul: Florida "Overrated"

New York's governor is taking a swipe at Florida.

Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke last night at a ceremony to celebrate a Holocaust education bill. She thanked the state's Jewish population for making New York their home, and asked them not to leave.

"Don't go anywhere else," the governor said. "Florida's overrated."

After a brief round of applause, Hochul continued. "I shouldn't say this, but look at the governor. It starts at the top down."

A spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign said Hochul should spend more time relieving her people of oppressive taxes, needless mandates, shuttered businesses and crime-infested cities. He also tells the New York Post Florida's freedom agenda works, and Hochul should try it.

photo: Getty Images