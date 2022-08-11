ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NY Governor Hochul: Florida "Overrated"

By Read Shepherd
 3 days ago

New York's governor is taking a swipe at Florida.

Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke last night at a ceremony to celebrate a Holocaust education bill. She thanked the state's Jewish population for making New York their home, and asked them not to leave.

"Don't go anywhere else," the governor said. "Florida's overrated."

After a brief round of applause, Hochul continued. "I shouldn't say this, but look at the governor. It starts at the top down."

A spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign said Hochul should spend more time relieving her people of oppressive taxes, needless mandates, shuttered businesses and crime-infested cities. He also tells the New York Post Florida's freedom agenda works, and Hochul should try it.

jim carello
3d ago

Why? Because it’s free America. She’s down play Florida and the mass exit of NYS because she can’t control the narrative!

Reply
2
