6 Georgia officers on leave after one is caught on camera calling someone N-word

WEST POINT, Ga. — Six West Point police officers are now on administrative leave after a resident’s video went viral.

The incident was captured on camera by home security footage. An officer is seen using the N-word when referring to the homeowner’s son.

The officer then threw her front door camera off her porch into nearby bushes.

“It’s Miss Madden’s understanding that the police were there looking for her son. When she learned of that, she turned him in to the police department, or the sheriff’s office,” said attorney Wendell Major, who represents the family.

Major said he’s waiting to see how this situation is handled.

Officers Donald Bramblett, Dylan Harmon, Zachary Heyboer, Sgt. William Osteen and Detective Elizabeth Wegienka are all on administrative leave over the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.

