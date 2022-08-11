ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals

KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KARNACK, TX
KSLA

Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KTAL

Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
SHREVEPORT, LA
#Spar#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Caddo Shreveport
KTAL

Suspect arrested in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Crimefighting tool helps protect businesses in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office is encouraging businesses to take advantage of a crimefighting tool. Guardian Alarm Systems is partnering with CPSO to catch criminals. It combines a camera and alarm system to alert deputies of trespassing on business property and possible theft in real-time.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Investigation underway after video shows Claiborne warden hitting inmate

HOMER, La -- Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies says he is investigating after video surfaced showing some of his jail employees striking, swearing at, and macing a jail inmate. The video was shown to KTBS-3 News by Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel, who said he is concerned about sending suspects...
HOMER, LA
KSLA

City worker who was shot is glad to be alive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAL

Arrest made in fatal Linwood Ave. hit & run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood. Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Arrested In Longview FB Player’s Murder

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Longview High School freshman football player. Lederrion Devonte Johnson was taken into custody after a brief standoff with the Longview PD SWAT team at a Motel 6. Johnson is accused of shooting Rashaan Jefferson at an apartment Monday night.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

One year after fatal hit and run family still waiting for answers

SHREVEPORT, La. - Family and friends came together in Shreveport Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary. It was one year ago, that Kenneth Boyter died and his wife, Elizabeth, was critically injured in a hit and run. It happened in the eastbound lane of Highway 3132 between Terry Bradshaw and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints

New Christian school opens in Marshall. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Heart Dream Christian Academy held its first day of...
CADDO PARISH, LA

