The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals
KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KTAL
City of Shreveport employee shot near Bilberry Park says keeping the community safe is everyone’s job
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport city employee who was shot while trying to deescalate a conflict shared his thoughts on juvenile crime and why everyone in the community is responsible for ending it. Ernest “Elaw” Williams is an employee of Shreveport Parks and Recreation, and he was shot...
KSLA
Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
KTBS
Vehicle burglary suspects target nursing homes, hospitals, and daycares in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. Shreveport police are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries across the city at nursing homes, hospitals, and daycare facilities. Police said the suspects forcibly entered the vehicles by breaking windows. Purses, credit cards and other items were reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport police or crime...
KTAL
Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
KTBS
Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
KSLA
HCSO searching for whomever broke into old Carver Elementary School
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is requesting the public’s help in identifying whomever broke into the old Carver Elementary School and stole multiple items. The HCSO has put out a request for the public’s help in locating those who allegedly broke into the...
KTBS
Alert issued in Columbia County for wanted man following crash
PLAINFIELD, Ark. - The search is on for a man in Columbia County, Arkansas who left the scene of an accident Saturday evening. It happened in the are of 10800 Hwy 19 South in the Plainfield community. Authorities say Micah Keppers, 27, was last seen wearing possibly a red shirt...
KTAL
Suspect arrested in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.
KTAL
Crimefighting tool helps protect businesses in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office is encouraging businesses to take advantage of a crimefighting tool. Guardian Alarm Systems is partnering with CPSO to catch criminals. It combines a camera and alarm system to alert deputies of trespassing on business property and possible theft in real-time.
KTBS
Investigation underway after video shows Claiborne warden hitting inmate
HOMER, La -- Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies says he is investigating after video surfaced showing some of his jail employees striking, swearing at, and macing a jail inmate. The video was shown to KTBS-3 News by Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel, who said he is concerned about sending suspects...
KSLA
City worker who was shot is glad to be alive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
KTAL
Arrest made in fatal Linwood Ave. hit & run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood. Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant...
easttexasradio.com
Suspect Arrested In Longview FB Player’s Murder
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Longview High School freshman football player. Lederrion Devonte Johnson was taken into custody after a brief standoff with the Longview PD SWAT team at a Motel 6. Johnson is accused of shooting Rashaan Jefferson at an apartment Monday night.
Police: 18-year-old beat man to death with baseball bat in north Austin
Police said they're investigating a homicide after they found a man dead Wednesday from "blunt force trauma to the head" outside of a store in north Austin.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Reportedly Found Approximately $65k Worth of Drugs in His Home
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Reportedly Found Approximately $65k Worth of Drugs in His Home. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 11, 2022, that narcotics agents apprehended a Shreveport, Louisiana man on the afternoon of August 9, after seizing roughly $65,120 in drugs from his house. Caddo...
KTBS
One year after fatal hit and run family still waiting for answers
SHREVEPORT, La. - Family and friends came together in Shreveport Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary. It was one year ago, that Kenneth Boyter died and his wife, Elizabeth, was critically injured in a hit and run. It happened in the eastbound lane of Highway 3132 between Terry Bradshaw and...
KSLA
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
KSLA
Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Many people have spoken out against its removal, citing its memorable history and suggesting that the facility could be renovated instead of demolished. New Christian school opens in Marshall. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Heart Dream Christian Academy held its first day of...
