ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Breland Believes ‘Canceling’ Morgan Wallen ‘Can’t & Didn’t Erase Racism in Country Music’

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

“Beers on Me” hitmaker Breland is speaking out on the issue of cancel culture as it pertains to “You Proof” singer Morgan Wallen , as part of a new series Breland is leading for CMT.com .

In 2021, Wallen saw his music temporarily pulled from country radio stations and music streaming playlists, was dropped from his booking agency, had his recording contract temporarily suspended, and was temporarily banned from awards shows after video surfaced of Wallen uttering a racial slur outside his Nashville home in February 2021.

“With his outburst coming on the heels of the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, and country music’s subsequent referendum on racial equity within the format, the penalties levied against the singer felt justifiable,” Breland wrote in his essay for CMT.com. “But to many of Morgan’s supporters, it became a unifier. Before long, fan-sponsored billboards started going up all across the South, as well as petitions and social media campaigns to end the industry’s embargo on Wallen.”

Breland also noted Wallen’s continued success in the wake of the incident, including notching No. 1 Country Airplay hits with “Sand in My Boots,” “Wasted on You” and his collaboration with Ernest, “Flower Shops.” Wallen also earned a No. 1 hit on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with his Lil Durk collaboration “Broadway Girls.” Meanwhile, Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album went on to become the best-selling Billboard 200 album of 2021. Wallen also launched a massive arena tour in February 2022, and has elevated his tour schedule with the addition of stadium shows. After Wallen was deemed ineligible to be nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award in 2021, he returned this year and saw his Dangerous: The Double Album named album of the year.

Along the way, Wallen also released “Don’t Think Jesus,” a song that deals with Christianity and forgiveness. Notably, Breland also performed a version of the song, albeit with lyrics changed to reveal more of his own journey as an artist who writes country music, moves to the South and “Soon figures out/ The system is broken and don’t wanna change/ But I don’t think Jesus wants it that way.”

“‘Canceling’ someone for a perceived wrongdoing is in and of itself an enigma,” Breland continued in his essay. “Because while public sentiment can push corporations to enforce tangible restrictions, it can also embolden a fanbase that feels like their favorite artist is being disenfranchised. Usually, and what is also arguably true in this case, both reactions prove equal and opposite, and very little happens. Comedian Louis CK was canceled a few years ago for sexual misconduct, but just won a Grammy for his latest stand-up special. Chris Brown has been canceled multiple times over the past decade, but just announced an arena tour with Lil Baby. Has anyone ever been canceled in the age of social media that hasn’t come back from it? I can’t say that I’ve ever witnessed it.

“As a Black country artist, I was disappointed when I saw the video of Morgan using the N-word, and I was reminded of times in my life that I’ve felt disrespected or unsafe on account of my race. But I also found nuance in the situation, as is typically my approach,” Breland wrote. “What I really saw in that infamous video, as I saw in each of Morgan’s public misgivings, was a person that may be struggling and in need of counsel. Because of the racial ramifications of him saying what he said, it understandably became a much larger and more delicate issue. Do I believe he should have faced consequences? Ideally, yes. Do I believe any of the sanctions levied against Morgan as a result of his actions did anything to solve a race problem in country music, or even a personal race problem that Morgan may have? No, I do not.

“Canceling someone without getting to the root of a problem is lazy. It is the social combover that does nothing but temporarily and ineffectively hide a bald spot. Country music, like America, has a long and violent history with race. If you’re unfamiliar, I recommend watching the Amazon documentary For Love & Country , which chronicles this history with powerful anecdotes from some of the format’s Black artists, including myself. Canceling Morgan and removing him from the public eye can’t and didn’t erase racism in country music, because it isn’t a problem that he started, it is a larger system of which he is a by-product. Rather than dismiss Morgan, I would have loved to see discourse that included him, where he and society at large could learn about that history and move toward anti-racism and ally-ship. Unfortunately, we have spent so much time collectively ignoring Morgan that we may have missed the window for such a moment to occur.”

Any discourse Wallen may have had seems to have been done out of public view. During a July 2021 interview with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, Wallen revealed his intention to donate $500,000 to various causes. He also noted that he had met with members of the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), including Black music executives Kevin Liles and Eric Hutcherson, as well as gospel artist BeBe Winans.

USA Today later reported, and Billboard confirmed , that Wallen completed dispersing the $500,000 through his More Than My Hometown Foundation, with a $100,000 donation to the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. $100,000 went to Rock Against Racism, donated by Wallen’s label/management home Big Loud on behalf of Wallen from his royalties, while $165,000 went to the Black Music Action Coalition, with another $135,000 going to charities selected by those who have counseled Wallen, and overseen by the BMAC.

In 2020, Breland earned a breakthrough hit with “My Truck,” which has gone on to become Platinum-certified by the RIAA. He’s followed that with a No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hit earlier this year, for his collaboration on Dierks Bentley’s hit “Beers on Me,” which also featured Hardy. He just released a collaboration with Lady A, “Told You I Could Drink,” and will release his upcoming debut album, Cross Country , on Sept. 9. As one of many Black artists making career strides within the country music industry, Breland also took part in the stellar recent Amazon Music documentary For Love & Country , which highlights the journeys and careers of Black artists in country music.

More from Billboard

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Kane Brown to Become First Male Country Artist to Perform on VMAs

Kane Brown is set to perform “Grand,” the new single from his upcoming third studio album Different Man, on the MTV Video Music Awards later this month. Brown will be the first male country artist to perform on the show, which launched in 1984. Kacey Musgraves performed “Star-Crossed” on the show last year. And Taylor Swift performed on the show a few times when she was a core country artist. She sang “You Belong With Me” on the 2009 show (where Kanye West infamously interrupted her acceptance speech), “Innocent” on the 2010 show, and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”...
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

The Game Goes Hard at Eminem on Vicious 10-Minute Diss Track ‘The Black Slim Shady’

The Game has a thing or 12 on his mind on the epic 10-minute diss track “The Black Slim Shady.” And, as you might have guessed from the title of the Hit-Boy-produced track from Game’s new album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, most of the things he’s ruminating about appear to be Marshall Mathers-related. The Compton MC is relentless on the song that uses a skit with an Uber driver as the frame for a drive around Detroit that takes the pair “somewhere near 8 Mile,” with Game discovering that the man behind the wheel is none other than the brother of...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
realitytitbit.com

Where does Savannah Chrisley live and what is her estimated net worth?

Savannah Chrisley and the rest of the Chrisley family are sharing their lives with viewers each Thursday evening in 2022. The USA network show, Chrisley Knows Best, airs the rest of its season 9 episodes from June 23rd. The family all used to live under the same roof but things are a little different now that the Chrisley kids are older. So, where does Savannah Chrisley live?
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘Dazed, Dirty, Babbling’: How Cops Saved Anne Heche From Ecstasy Overdose After Her Bitter Split With Ellen DeGeneres

Actress Anne Heche had a dramatic drug fueled meltdown on the very day the world learned Hollywood's best-known gay couple, her romance with Ellen DeGeneres, was over.Radar has unearthed shocking details of Heche’s troubled past which culminated in a devastating car crash on Aug. 5., leaving her with catastrophic brain injuries.Due to her accident, the Emmy-winning actress suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and is in a coma, in critical condition.Late Thursday night a spokesperson for Heche, 53, said she was “not expected to survive.”Sadly, friends were not surprised to learn of her downward spiral.In 2000, Heche, then 31, overdosed...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé

Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Jesus
Person
Bebe Winans
Person
Jung Kook
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Kevin Liles
EW.com

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West changed after he didn't support the rapper's run for office

When it comes to what changed John Legend and Kanye West's friendship, it wasn't so much a heartless thing as it was a political one. Legend has gotten candid about the breakdown of his bond with the rapper. "We aren't friends as much as we used to be," he said on The Axe Files podcast with CNN's David Axelrod this week. "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Music Industry#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy