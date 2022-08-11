A1A Pedestrian Improvements - Update The City of Flagler Beach in conjunction with FDOT Central Florida have been working on improvements to the pedestrian crosswalk on SRA1A at our Pier. The engineering plans for the project have been completed, funding has been secured and the installation of new equipment will begin in mid-August of this year. One of the biggest improvements associated with this project is the removal of the current single flashing, yellow beacon light, and the installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons. Please check the following link to check out what the new beacons will look like; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qf84NNd6jyE.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO