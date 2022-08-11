Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road RageCops And CrimeEdgewater, FL
Villages Daily Sun
Where we’re from
Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando
What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
SEE: Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach
VIDEO: Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach. , Fla. — An anchor that may be more than 200 years old has been unveiled on a Flagler Beach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Archaeologists believe recent erosion exposed the...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
9 things to do this weekend: Boats, beaches and Caribbean culture
ORLANDO, Fla. — As students around Central Florida adjust to going back to school this week, it is important to still make time for some fun. Here are some of the events going on around Central Florida this weekend. • Orlando Boat Show. The Orlando Boat Show will be...
Blue pop-ups with question marks are appearing around Orlando. Here’s what inside
ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s in the box?. Central Florida residents will start see blue pop-up buildings with question marks on them sprouting up around Orlando. Don’t stress about entering them, because stress relief is the point. Florida Blue has launched “Out of the Blue” stress relief pop-ups...
veronews.com
Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year
Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
click orlando
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
WESH
Daytona Beach police investigating body found
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are investigating after a body was found in some woods near Halifax Hospital Thursday. Police say the body is that of an adult male and because of significant composition, the medical examiner is working to determine who the person is and how he died.
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
It'll be raining purple at the Daytona Bandshell
Purple Masquerade, a Prince tribute band, will perform Friday, Aug. 12, and Smokin' and Renegade, Boston and Styx tribute bands, will perform, Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. Both concerts start at 7:15 p.m. For the Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Purple Masquerade is a high performance tribute...
Volunteers help clean up trash on New Smyrna Beach with a tasty reward
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach is now cleaner for its weekend visitors. The Volusia-Flagler branch of the Surfrider Foundation hosted a beach cleanup event Saturday. Volunteers helped pick up trash on the beach and raise awareness about litter and plastic pollution. After the cleanup, volunteers were...
floridahikes.com
Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail
Along a blackwater river surrounded by dense subtropical forest, the Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail offers a remarkable perspective of Florida landscapes from the water. The dark waters of the Econlockhatchee River originate in swamps east of St. Cloud, flowing northward for more than fifty miles. Known to locals as “The...
Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
cityofflaglerbeach.com
A1A Pedestrian Improvements - Update
A1A Pedestrian Improvements - Update The City of Flagler Beach in conjunction with FDOT Central Florida have been working on improvements to the pedestrian crosswalk on SRA1A at our Pier. The engineering plans for the project have been completed, funding has been secured and the installation of new equipment will begin in mid-August of this year. One of the biggest improvements associated with this project is the removal of the current single flashing, yellow beacon light, and the installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons. Please check the following link to check out what the new beacons will look like; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qf84NNd6jyE.
click orlando
VIDEO: Palm Coast woman shaved girl’s head, shoved metal pipe in mouth, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested Thursday after witnesses saw her shave a girl’s head, write derogatory words on her face and shove a pipe in her mouth, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Priscilla Florentino, 33, performed these...
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild Oak
Ruins hold a special fascination for many people. They make us think of ancient times when people long ago stood in the exact same spot that we are now standing. For many, thinking of time and space in this way is awe-inspiring.
cityofoviedo.net
Oviedo in the News
The Oviedo City Charter provides that the City Manager present the City Council with a proposed budget on or before July 31st. The FY 2022-2023 includes a tentative millage rate of 5.3350 mills for the General Fund and 0.1400 mills for the General Obligation Bonds, for a total millage rate of 5.4750 mills. The City Council will discuss the Proposed Budget at a work session on August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM with Budget Hearings occurring on September 8th (Thursday) and September 19th, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
VIDEO: Sharks Stalk Family In Florida While Swimming
I know, it's another shark story. It doesn't make it any less scary. Plus, I'm going to Florida this weekend. In this case it happened in Daytona Beach, Florida. Drones are good for business, and a drone captured this video below. *Video from @danjarussphotography via Storyful. I know some folks...
