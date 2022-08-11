ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando

What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year

Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police investigating body found

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are investigating after a body was found in some woods near Halifax Hospital Thursday. Police say the body is that of an adult male and because of significant composition, the medical examiner is working to determine who the person is and how he died.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

It'll be raining purple at the Daytona Bandshell

Purple Masquerade, a Prince tribute band, will perform Friday, Aug. 12, and Smokin' and Renegade, Boston and Styx tribute bands, will perform, Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. Both concerts start at 7:15 p.m. For the Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Purple Masquerade is a high performance tribute...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
floridahikes.com

Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail

Along a blackwater river surrounded by dense subtropical forest, the Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail offers a remarkable perspective of Florida landscapes from the water. The dark waters of the Econlockhatchee River originate in swamps east of St. Cloud, flowing northward for more than fifty miles. Known to locals as “The...
OVIEDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
ORLANDO, FL
cityofflaglerbeach.com

A1A Pedestrian Improvements - Update

A1A Pedestrian Improvements - Update The City of Flagler Beach in conjunction with FDOT Central Florida have been working on improvements to the pedestrian crosswalk on SRA1A at our Pier. The engineering plans for the project have been completed, funding has been secured and the installation of new equipment will begin in mid-August of this year. One of the biggest improvements associated with this project is the removal of the current single flashing, yellow beacon light, and the installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons. Please check the following link to check out what the new beacons will look like; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qf84NNd6jyE.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
cityofoviedo.net

Oviedo in the News

The Oviedo City Charter provides that the City Manager present the City Council with a proposed budget on or before July 31st. The FY 2022-2023 includes a tentative millage rate of 5.3350 mills for the General Fund and 0.1400 mills for the General Obligation Bonds, for a total millage rate of 5.4750 mills. The City Council will discuss the Proposed Budget at a work session on August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM with Budget Hearings occurring on September 8th (Thursday) and September 19th, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
OVIEDO, FL

