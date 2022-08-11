Read full article on original website
Multi-car crash with multiple injuries reported on I-95 near Airport Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported multiple injuries in a multi-car crash Saturday afternoon on the Northside of Jacksonville. JFRD reported shortly after 2:30 p.m to the multi-car pileup on Southbound Interstate 95 near Airport Rd. Traffic delays are to be expected in this area.
St. Augustine arborist warns against trimming healthy trees before big storms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — When a big storm approaches, people will often trim tree branches, thinking it’s better than having them fall and hit their home. Instead of trimming their trees, Certified Master Arborist Danny Lippi said, "People should have their trees assessed to see if they are structurally sound."
Water quality warning: Alligator Creek in Nassau County
Fernandina Beach, Fla. — The St. Marys Riverkeeper is asking you to avoid swimming or fishing on Alligator Creek for a while. According to the Riverkeeper, unsafe levels of E. coli were found during routine tests on Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 in the creek near Escambia Street. E....
2 children, 3 adults seriously hurt in crash on I-295 at Duval Road, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two children and three adults were transported with serious injuries after a crash Saturday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The Florida Highway Patrol website shows it happened shortly after 9:05 a.m. on southbound Interstate 295 south of...
Pilots urge Clay County to address safety issues with proposed RV resort near airport runway
While Clay County works on an airport ordinance, pilots at Haller Airpark continue to speak out about a proposed RV park that would encroach upon their flight path. Pilots have been showing up at the county commissioners' meetings since June. They've been making their case about the safety of a proposed community.
Crews respond to yacht fire across from Blount Island
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded to a fire aboard a yacht docked off Safe Harbor Way across from Blount Island on Jacksonville’s Northside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it responded just after 12:30 p.m. to an electrical fire in the engine of the yacht. The News4JAX...
New details as search continues for 2 missing men in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office still seeking the whereabouts of two missing men in unrelated cases. Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris, a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.
Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
State fire marshal investigating cause of Deercreek house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house fire early Saturday morning in Deercreek, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. Crews responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the fire at a home on Cypress Lakes Drive. JFRD said there were...
Crews respond to house fire in Loretto
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a house fire in Loretto. Firefighters could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Sweetwater Oaks Drive near the intersection of Loretto Road and San Jose Boulevard. The fire was out by that time. News4JAX was told that no...
33-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, troopers say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Friday evening in the Orange Park area, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 10:05 p.m., according to FHP, a Volkswagen sedan was traveling south on Blanding Boulevard in the outside lane as a 33-year-old Orange Park woman was walking west within the pedestrian crosswalk across the southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard at Parkwood Drive. Troopers said the car had a green traffic light when the pedestrian stepped into its path and was struck by the sedan.
San Marco Publix parking garage floods on opening day despite concerns from locals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aliera Peterson captured video Thursday showing people wading through ankle-deep water in the parking garage at the new Publix in San Marco on opening day. “That was after five to 10 minutes of moderate rain,” Peterson said. “I just shudder to think what it’s going to...
Fugitive Friday: Clay County sheriff attempts to find 21-year-old wanted for armed burglary
Braxton Henry, 21, is wanted for an armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with another “Fugitive Friday” release on their Facebook page. The suspect in question is 21-year-old Braxton James Henry.
Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report
A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
Police: Man killed in early morning Atlantic Beach shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday in the Atlantic Beaches area. Jacksonville police responded to the 500 block of Orchid Street where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.
Man fatally crashes truck into dumpster on Rogero Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one death in a single-vehicle crash at Rogero Rd and Crestline Dr. JSO reports that around 2:40 p.m. a pickup truck was traveling south on Rogero Rd. The truck then left the road hitting both a dumpster and utility...
JSO: Missing 10-year-old boy located safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced that Ryann Terry has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released a statement in the search for a missing 10-year-old child named Ryann Terry. JSO was contacted this evening after the child failed to...
Bus driver shortage: Drivers still needed in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What was that old elementary school song we sang? “The wheels on the bus go round and round.”. Well, you need somebody behind the wheel for them to go round and round when students line up at the bus stop to get on board when school starts in Duval County Monday. And the reality in Jacksonville is the same reality for school districts nationwide, there just aren’t enough bus drivers to fill all the routes.
