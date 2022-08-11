ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

Crews respond to yacht fire across from Blount Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded to a fire aboard a yacht docked off Safe Harbor Way across from Blount Island on Jacksonville’s Northside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it responded just after 12:30 p.m. to an electrical fire in the engine of the yacht. The News4JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

State fire marshal investigating cause of Deercreek house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house fire early Saturday morning in Deercreek, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. Crews responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the fire at a home on Cypress Lakes Drive. JFRD said there were...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Crews respond to house fire in Loretto

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a house fire in Loretto. Firefighters could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Sweetwater Oaks Drive near the intersection of Loretto Road and San Jose Boulevard. The fire was out by that time. News4JAX was told that no...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

33-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, troopers say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Friday evening in the Orange Park area, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 10:05 p.m., according to FHP, a Volkswagen sedan was traveling south on Blanding Boulevard in the outside lane as a 33-year-old Orange Park woman was walking west within the pedestrian crosswalk across the southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard at Parkwood Drive. Troopers said the car had a green traffic light when the pedestrian stepped into its path and was struck by the sedan.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Zoey Fields

Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report

A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
ESPN 690

Man fatally crashes truck into dumpster on Rogero Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one death in a single-vehicle crash at Rogero Rd and Crestline Dr. JSO reports that around 2:40 p.m. a pickup truck was traveling south on Rogero Rd. The truck then left the road hitting both a dumpster and utility...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Missing 10-year-old boy located safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced that Ryann Terry has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released a statement in the search for a missing 10-year-old child named Ryann Terry. JSO was contacted this evening after the child failed to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Bus driver shortage: Drivers still needed in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What was that old elementary school song we sang? “The wheels on the bus go round and round.”. Well, you need somebody behind the wheel for them to go round and round when students line up at the bus stop to get on board when school starts in Duval County Monday. And the reality in Jacksonville is the same reality for school districts nationwide, there just aren’t enough bus drivers to fill all the routes.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

