OUT AND ABOUT: 5 things to do this weekend in Cobb County — August 12-14

Jukebox Giants: Motown & More

Jukebox Giants: Motown & More is a song and dance musical featuring the most popular hits of the Motown era and beyond.

Music lovers can take a trip back to the golden age of classic pop, rock and Motown with sensational singers, dazzling dancers, colorful costumes and stunning sets.

The show will premiere at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Friday at 8 p.m. with showings on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The show will run through August 21. Order tickets here .

Pod Save America

The hosts of Pod Save America will appear with Stacey Abrams at the Cobb Energy Centre on Saturday.

Join the Pod Save America hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor and special guests Stacey Abrams and co-host Josie Duffy Rice to have another round of straightforward conversations about politics, the press and the impending threats to our democracy (but in a fun way!)

The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $36.50 and up. Order tickets here .

Bridgerton Ball Atlanta

Fans of the hit Netflix show "Bridgerton" can join in the fun for an evening of Regency era, English country dance at the Bridgerton Ball Atlanta on Sunday.

Traditional Regency dance tunes, and a few songs from the Bridgerton show, will be provided by the Kulea String Quartet. Enjoy finger foods made from Regency recipes and parlor games from the period. This event will be held at Brawner Hall in Smyrna. Click here to read more about Bridgerton Ball Atlanta and purchase tickets.

Atlanta Brew Fest

Braves fans and beers lovers can congregate at the Atlanta Brew Fest in the Battery Atlanta on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of 100-plus beer samples, live music from local favorites, shops with local vendors, and games and giveaways.

General admission tickets include beer tastings and a souvenir Brew Fest tasting stein. VIP tickets include beer tastings, a private buffet, a souvenir Brew Fest tasting stein and t-shirt, access to an indoor VIP area and a commemorative Terrapin beer tasting. This event is for adults aged 21 and up. To purchase tickets, click here .

Kids Art Event

Mad Dreamers Space Art & Craft Supplies will host Kids Art Event on Saturday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in Acworth. Kids from ages five to 14 can join in on classes designed to build long-term learning skills in abstract art. All materials will be provided.

The venue is located at 4958 Cowan Road, Suite 210 in Acworth. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here .