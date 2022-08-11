Read full article on original website
Texas collecting donations from public to help fund transportation costs of migrants sent to NYC, DC
The state of Texas is collecting donations from the public to help fund the transportation of migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City. "In the wake of President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions, Governor Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. You can donate online now by credit card* or donate by mail by sending a check to the address below," a message reads on the website for the Office of the Governor.
Hawaii elections: Aiona wins GOP nomination for governor, Dems back Green; Schatz to face McDermott for Senate
Hawaiians made their voices heard Saturday when voters cast ballots to decide dozens of elections across the state. Primaries for Democrats and Republicans were held to decide general election showdowns this November for governor, lieutenant governor, their two U.S. House of Representatives seats as well as state and local elections.
Tennessee McDonald’s employee calls police after migrants begin panhandling during stop on way to East Coast
A Tennessee McDonald’s employee said she called police after a bus of migrants headed to the East Coast from Texas pulled into a Chattanooga neighborhood for a pit stop and some migrants began panhandling. "I had to get the police to remove them from the premises, which they turn...
2024 Watch: Pence making high-profile stops this week in Iowa, New Hampshire
Former Vice President Mike Pence is no stranger to Iowa and New Hampshire, the two states that kick off the presidential nominating calendar. Pence, who’s reported to be seriously mulling a 2024 White House bid, has already made three trips to each state since the end of former President Donald Trump’s administration over a year and a half ago.
Texas lawmaker to NYC Mayor Eric Adams over busing migrants: 'Address the root cause'
Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson slammed New York City Mayor Eric Adams, telling the mayor he needs to address the "root cause" of the border crisis after his feud this week with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over bussing migrants to New York City on "One Nation." REP. RONNY JACKSON: It's absolutely...
Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson: If Mayor Eric Adams wants to address the issue, he needs to address the root cause
Georgia officers catch bus driver dropping migrants at rural truck stop: 'It's just not humane'
A Georgia sheriff intervened when a bus driver attempted to leave migrants at a rural truck stop in his county, instead of taking the passengers to their original destination of Washington D.C. Dade County Sgt. Chad Payne joined "Fox & Friends" to share the details of how officers rerouted the...
Could a 2024 White House bid affect DeSantis' gubernatorial run? Strategists say it could
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been strategic in deflecting any 2024 presidential talk as he endeavors in his gubernatorial re-election campaign in the Sunshine State. Despite efforts to mitigate any conversations about his unconfirmed presidential run, talk surrounding his potentially joining former President Trump as vice president on the ticket or even running for president himself could sway votes in his home state this November.
Defense lawyer of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer concerned over juror
A judge overseeing the second trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took steps Friday to keep a lid on a defense lawyer's concerns about whether a juror will be fair. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said any subsequent court filings about the issue...
You have ramps… Here’s what to do with them
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — So you bought ramps at a West Virginia festival, or from a gatherer, or picked some yourself, but now what? Similar to a green onion, ramps are a West Virginia delicacy that can be used in a number of dishes as a substitute for onions, but first-time rampers might not know […]
DC, New York can handle migrant buses if border towns survived thousands of migrants daily, Texas mayor says
Washington, D.C., and New York City can handle a few busloads of migrants if small border towns could endure hundreds – or thousands – of migrants every day, the mayor of McAllen, Texas, told Fox News. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser...
Michigan boil water advisory affects over 930K, includes Flint
A water main break at Michigan's Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility on Saturday has impacted an estimated 935,000 people, with 23 communities placed under precautionary boil water advisories. The GLWA said it had discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from...
DeSantis' new Gadsden flag Florida license plate 'symbolizes a dangerous far-right extremist ideology:' NPR
NPR reported on Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet of a new Florida license plate with the Gadsden flag has "reopened the debate" over the flag’s controversy. Scott Neuman’s report claimed that, despite the famous "Don’t Tread on Me" flag existing since the founding of the nation, it is now associated with "far-right extremist ideology."
New York governor slammed for bashing DeSantis at Holocaust event: 'She owes everyone an apology'
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is under fire for attempting to zing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at an event on Holocaust education in schools. Former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind (D) said Friday on "Fox & Friends First" that the governor owes DeSantis and her constituents an apology for the remark.
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George's County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
Louisiana Supreme Court denies appeal challenging abortion ban
In a win for pro-life advocates, the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected an appeal in the continued legal fight regarding the state’s abortion law, meaning the ban will remain in effect. The ruling, which was handed down Friday, comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June,...
Republicans 'need to pull back on casting judgment' on FBI after Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: Gov. Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sunday told his fellow Republicans to stop casting judgment on the FBI after agents seized classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last week. Hutchinson, a Republican, appeared on CNN "State of the Union" and said that if the GOP...
Florida Law Enforcement Officials Warn Of Multi-State Kidnapping Hoax On Social Media
Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Person’s Information Clearinghouse is warning citizens about an attempted kidnapping hoax circulating on social media. These posts claim a local child was almost abducted. Investigators say that details are vague but no attempted kidnappings have been reported matching
Ron DeSantis to headline campaign event for Trump-endorsed Kari Lake in wake of Mar-a-Lago raid
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the headline speaker at a campaign event for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Sunday. The speech will be DeSantis' first major public appearance in the wake of the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump has endorsed both Lake and Blake Masters, an Arizona GOP Senate candidate who will also be at Sunday's event.
Al Franken tweets Liz Cheney endorsement, jokes it will 'carry weight' with Wyoming Republicans
Former Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken took to Twitter on Saturday to endorse Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney in her bid to win re-election in Wyoming. "I’ve decided to endorse @RepLizCheney for the Republican nomination for the House seat In Wyoming it’s my first time endorsing in a GOP primary," the former senator tweeted. "But I think Al Franken’s support will carry a lot of weight with WY Republicans."
