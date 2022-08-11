Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
tigerdroppings.com
Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field
9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
These are some of the best bowling alleys around North Texas, according to Yelp
"Yeah, well that's just like, your opinion man." Everybody knows the classic bowling scene in the hit comedy movie The Big Lebowski.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former SMU Football Player Plans Southern Dallas Housing
A former Southern Methodist University football player wants to give back to Dallas with development in a part of town that needs it. Another former SMU player who represents the neighborhood on the Dallas City Council Friday said he is especially pleased with one feature of the plan. Mikial Onu,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
texasstandard.org
He’s photographed the overlooked in Oak Cliff and Dallas. Now his photos sell for thousands
As a photographer, Don Thomas II, known as Tortellini, looks at the often overlooked – like North Texans who are homeless. Or Oak Cliff’s hard-working residents. His photos now sell for thousands, but two years ago, Tortellini didn’t even have a camera. Didn’t know how to use one.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Father' of Mesquite Rodeo Dies at 96
The father of Mesquite Rodeo Neal Gay has died at the age of 96, according to the organizers of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. In 1958 Neal Gay opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which became one of the most popular events in the industry. Organizers of the Fort Worth Stock Show...
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
RELATED PEOPLE
papercitymag.com
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB
Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
R&B sensation Marcus Allen is making his way to Texas for the First Annual Southern Soul and R&B Festival
He’s hit the top 5 on Amazon Soul Charts, top 20 on UK Charts, he’s been featured on Urban Influencer Radio, and now, R&B sensation and 21-time Award winner Marcus Allen is making his way to Danny Ray’s in Terrell, Texas for the First Annual Southern Soul And R&B Festival.
fox4news.com
North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation,' sets Junior Olympics record
DALLAS - While most kids spent their summer playing video games or lounging around the house, a 7-year-old from the Dallas area was training hard for the Junior Olympics. Dakota White first made headlines last year when TikTok videos of her smoking the competition on the track went viral. This...
This Texas County Is Getting Its First H-E-B
H-E-B continues its expansion into the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CW33 NewsFix
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. WINDHAM, FREDERICK PACE; W/M; POB: AL; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: VESTAVIA AL; OCCUPATION: TRAINING /...
fox4news.com
Tiny North Texas track star sets Junior Olympics record
A 7-year-old girl from the Dallas area helped set a new record for the Junior Olympics. She said she practiced every day to do it, even in the summer heat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1