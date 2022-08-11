Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzz
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
2022 Gloucester County Teacher of the Year chosen
Delsea Regional High School teacher Lisa Dolby has been chosen as the 2022-2023 Gloucester County Teacher of the Year. The English and special education teacher, who also is the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year at the high school, earned her bachelor’s degree in English/secondary education and special education endorsement from Rowan University and a master’s degree in teaching, learning and curriculum from Drexel University.
America's VetDogs seeking puppy raisers for veterans in New Jersey
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a push to find volunteers that are willing to train puppies in New Jersey. These puppies will eventually help out people like veterans and first responders in a big way.Calling all puppy lovers. There's an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the Trenton, New Jersey, area. You will have a big role in shaping the lives of a service dog for someone in need."We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.America's VetDogs, a...
The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023
The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
buckscountyherald.com
Mummers, murder and mob vs. domestic terrorists in new novel
Severn River Publishing will release “2 STREET,” Chris Bauer’s third installment in the Blessid Trauma Crime Scene Cleaners series, on Oct. 18. The new crime thriller by the Doylestown resident follows book one, “HIDING Among the Dead,” and book two, “ZERO Island.”. Philo Trout’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on Saturday,...
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
downbeach.com
Longport, Ventnor swear in new police officers
Longport Police Department swore-in two new officers Aug. 3. Commissioner of Public Safety Dan Lawler administered the oath of office to Liam Nolan of Ventnor and Owen Kramer of Longport. Nolan will serve as a police officer and Kramer a Class 2 officers. Both are graduates of Holy Spirit High...
thesunpapers.com
Project Little Warriors honors founder with yoga class
The Haddonfield-based nonprofit Project Little Warriors (PLW) will host a memorial yoga service on Aug. 25 to mark the one-year anniversary of founder James Gaddy’s death. Called “Gratitude for Gaddy,” the service will be held on the vista deck at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken. The session is donation-based and will feature Vinyasa-style candlelight yoga with live acoustic music from 6 to 7 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
thenjsentinel.com
Washington Township Murder (Gloucester County NJ)
On Saturday, August 6th at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers from the Washington Township. Police Department (WTPD) were dispatched to an apartment on Woodmont Circle, Sewell,. As a result of the initial investigation, officers charged 65-year-old Loretta Barr with. assault. The victim, identified as 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio (Barr’s mother), was initially...
ocscanner.news
GLOUCESTER: TROOPERS HELP RESCUE SUICIDAL FEMALE FROM OVERPASS
Recently, two New Jersey State Troopers, along with Gloucester Township Police Officers rescued a suicidal woman attempting to jump from an overpass in Gloucester Township, Camden County. On July 26, at 12:36 p.m., Troopers Corey Beczo and Brandon Muessig were dispatched to the Route 42 overpass at exit 10A for...
Frank LoBiondo Sr. Park Playground in Deerfield Township NJ
The Frank LoBiondo Sr. Park Playground in Deerfield Township is a non-fenced, very large, and relatively new park that has a lot of interesting features and extras with the main playground having a blue and green color scheme and lights covering everywhere on the park for night-time purposes. 10 Things...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesunpapers.com
Fall events discussed at commissioners’ meeting
Borough commissioners discussed a number of proposed events for the fall at their Aug. 8 meeting. While no action was taken and events have yet to be approved, the discussion was meant to make the commissioners aware of proposed events that have a good chance of being approved once formally added to a meeting agenda.
New Jersey Cops Rescue Three Puppies from 10-Foot Deep Trench
HAMILTON, NJ – New Jersey State Troopers from the agency’s Troop “C” Hamilton Station got...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Rolls With Beach Mat Program
City Council approved a nearly $11 million funding package on Aug. 11 for a series of capital projects that includes expanding the beach mats program. For the last five years or so, the city has made it a point to install mobility mats at each beach and the goal is to expand the program and put longer mats in at area beaches.
NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
Day 3 of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Physically Ill in South Jersey
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
Gloucester County, NJ, Woman, 65, Charged With Killing Her Own Mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation
From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
Comments / 0