Mantua Township, NJ

NJ.com

2022 Gloucester County Teacher of the Year chosen

Delsea Regional High School teacher Lisa Dolby has been chosen as the 2022-2023 Gloucester County Teacher of the Year. The English and special education teacher, who also is the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year at the high school, earned her bachelor’s degree in English/secondary education and special education endorsement from Rowan University and a master’s degree in teaching, learning and curriculum from Drexel University.
CBS Philly

America's VetDogs seeking puppy raisers for veterans in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a push to find volunteers that are willing to train puppies in New Jersey. These puppies will eventually help out people like veterans and first responders in a big way.Calling all puppy lovers. There's an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the Trenton, New Jersey, area. You will have a big role in shaping the lives of a service dog for someone in need."We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.America's VetDogs, a...
New Jersey 101.5

The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023

The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
buckscountyherald.com

Mummers, murder and mob vs. domestic terrorists in new novel

Severn River Publishing will release “2 STREET,” Chris Bauer’s third installment in the Blessid Trauma Crime Scene Cleaners series, on Oct. 18. The new crime thriller by the Doylestown resident follows book one, “HIDING Among the Dead,” and book two, “ZERO Island.”. Philo Trout’s...
NJ.com

Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says

U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on Saturday,...
downbeach.com

Longport, Ventnor swear in new police officers

Longport Police Department swore-in two new officers Aug. 3. Commissioner of Public Safety Dan Lawler administered the oath of office to Liam Nolan of Ventnor and Owen Kramer of Longport. Nolan will serve as a police officer and Kramer a Class 2 officers. Both are graduates of Holy Spirit High...
thesunpapers.com

Project Little Warriors honors founder with yoga class

The Haddonfield-based nonprofit Project Little Warriors (PLW) will host a memorial yoga service on Aug. 25 to mark the one-year anniversary of founder James Gaddy’s death. Called “Gratitude for Gaddy,” the service will be held on the vista deck at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken. The session is donation-based and will feature Vinyasa-style candlelight yoga with live acoustic music from 6 to 7 p.m.
thenjsentinel.com

Washington Township Murder (Gloucester County NJ)

On Saturday, August 6th at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers from the Washington Township. Police Department (WTPD) were dispatched to an apartment on Woodmont Circle, Sewell,. As a result of the initial investigation, officers charged 65-year-old Loretta Barr with. assault. The victim, identified as 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio (Barr’s mother), was initially...
ocscanner.news

GLOUCESTER: TROOPERS HELP RESCUE SUICIDAL FEMALE FROM OVERPASS

Recently, two New Jersey State Troopers, along with Gloucester Township Police Officers rescued a suicidal woman attempting to jump from an overpass in Gloucester Township, Camden County. On July 26, at 12:36 p.m., Troopers Corey Beczo and Brandon Muessig were dispatched to the Route 42 overpass at exit 10A for...
thesunpapers.com

Fall events discussed at commissioners’ meeting

Borough commissioners discussed a number of proposed events for the fall at their Aug. 8 meeting. While no action was taken and events have yet to be approved, the discussion was meant to make the commissioners aware of proposed events that have a good chance of being approved once formally added to a meeting agenda.
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Rolls With Beach Mat Program

City Council approved a nearly $11 million funding package on Aug. 11 for a series of capital projects that includes expanding the beach mats program. For the last five years or so, the city has made it a point to install mobility mats at each beach and the goal is to expand the program and put longer mats in at area beaches.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
Cat Country 107.3

Day 3 of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Physically Ill in South Jersey

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
Rock 104.1

Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation

From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
