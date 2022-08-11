ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Harkins honors Olivia Newton-John with ‘Grease’ tribute screening to benefit American Cancer Society

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Harkins Theatres is celebrating the life of Olivia Newton-John with a tribute showing of Grease to benefit the American Cancer Society on Sunday, Aug. 14.

For $5 a ticket, fans can remember the four-time Grammy Award winner’s most iconic role as Sandy in the movie musical Grease on the big screen at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Photos: Olivia Newton-John through the years
Courtesy: Harkins Theatres

Olivia Newton-John died at 73 on Aug. 8 after her three-decades-plus battle with breast cancer.

Olivia Newton-John dies at 73, husband says

“Grease” co-star John Travolta reacted to news of Newton-John’s death in a social media post Monday:

My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!
Your Danny, your John!

JOHN TRAVOLTA

Tickets are on sale now .

